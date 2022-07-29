Sally Carman reveals name change following wedding to Joe Duttine

Sally Carman has revealed a name change on Instagram following her wedding to Coronation Street co-star Joe Duttine.

Sally, who plays Abi Webster in the soap married Joe earlier this month.

And her Instagram bio has been updated.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘stressed’ after ‘diabolical’ episode

Sally surprised fans with the news she’d got married (Credit: ITV)

Has Sally Carman changed her name?

Following her nuptials in July, the actress now goes by Sally Carman-Duttine on the social media site.

It’s the second name change Sally will need to get her head around after her character married Kevin Webster last year.

She had previously admitted on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, that hearing her on-screen married name ‘really throws’ her.

Joe and Sally got engaged in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

When did Sally and Joe get married?

Sally revealed on July 15 she and Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe in Corrie, had tied the knot.

She shared a photo of herself and Joe kissing in a circle of balloons on her Instagram, captioning the snap: “We did.”

Sally looked stunning in a flowing, pale-blue gown, while Joe wore a matching suit and trademark flat cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman – Duttine (@sally_carman__)

Their co-stars congratulated them on their wedding.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley commented: “Congratulations both!”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon added: “Omg look at you two! Congrats you gorgeous humans.”

Summer Spellman actress Harriet Bibby commented: “Congratulations!”

It came as quite the surprise to fans after Sally had initially revealed they were planning a winter wedding.

Originally their big day had been booked for December 2021, but after the pandemic hit, they decided to wait until all restrictions were taken away so they could throw a huge party.

But Sally had still teased the wedding would take place at Christmas, which is her favourite time of year.

Honeymoon fun

Sally kept fans updated following the big day with snaps from her and Joe’s honeymoon.

During their time in Italy, they met up with another Coronation Street real-life couple Lee Boardman and Jennifer James, who played Jez Quigley and Geena Gregory in the soap.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Has Kevin ruined Abi’s chances of happy ever after? (Credit: ITV)

Abi Webster in Coronation Street

After months of living apart, Abi is finally set to return home to husband Kevin Webster tonight.

She has been living with son Alfie under the care of Wendy Papadopolous while the courts assess whether she’s really ready to care for her son after her drug addiction and the circumstances under which he was born.

But Wendy has said she’s ready to go home.

Meanwhile, the pressure of her return has been getting to Kev.

He smashed up Stephen Reid’s car in a fit of rage when it became too much and was arrested.

Tonight (Friday July 29) the police turn up at his door, but what news do they have?

Is Abi’s homecoming about to be ruined by her husband’s violent mistake?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.