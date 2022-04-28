Jez Quigley was a nasty piece of work, who tormented the residents of Coronation Street for several years.

He murdered Tony Horrocks, drove Leanne Battersby out of Weatherfield fearing for her life, and eventually died a horrible death.

So what was his story? And was mild-mannered, comedy cab driver Steve McDonald really responsible for Jez’s demise?

Jez tormented the Weatherfield residents (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Jez Quigley comes to Coronation Street

Back in 1997, Jez appeared on the cobbles as an old contact of Steve’s. At the time Mr McDonald was down on his luck and out of work, and he was busy getting in touch with anyone he thought could give him a job.

In the end, the job with Jez didn’t happen and Steve went to work with Bill Webster instead.

Two years later, Jez showed up again.

Jez made Leanne’s life hell (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Drug dealing

When Jez came back to Corrie, Steve was up to no good, selling black market tobacco with his mate Lee Sankey.

Lee was even more dodgy than Steve back then, though, and was also dealing drugs. When Lee got sent to jail, Jez arrived to move in on his patch.

He sold cocaine to Leanne Battersby and got her addicted and generally caused all sorts of trouble around Weatherfield.

But that wasn’t the worst of it.

Jez didn’t get his own hands dirty, but left his gang to take terrible revenge on Steve (Credit: ITV)

Jez and Tony Horrocks

In 2000, the body of Tony Horrocks was discovered on a building site. He’d not been seen on screen since leaving Coronation Street in December 1998.

The residents of Weatherfield were shocked and Tony’s mum, Natalie Barnes, was devastated. Not least because Jez was also responsible for the death of her husband, Des Barnes.

Jez was arrested and went on trial for the murders. Steve McDonald bravely stood up in court to testify but he regretted it when Jez got acquitted and promptly tried to get revenge on his old mate.

Jez tried to kill Steve when they ended up in hospital at the same time (Credit: ITV/YouTube

Did Steve McDonald kill Jez Quigley?

After Jez got away with murdering Des and Tony, he tracked Steve down in an underground carpark, along with a gang of thugs.

“Steven James McDonald, come on down!” Jez shouted gleefully, before his henchmen dealt poor Steve a terrible beating.

Steve almost died.

While he was in hospital, his furious dad Jim went to Jez’s house and viciously doled out his own revenge on his son’s attacker.

In true soap style, Jez ended up in the hospital bed next to Steve’s. He decided to finish the job, but when he leaned over to smother Steve with a pillow, he collapsed.

His spleen had ruptured and he needed an op. But it was too late. Jez died on the way to the operating theatre.

Guilty Jim later gave himself up to the police. He was charged with manslaughter and went to prison

Who played Jez?

Jez was played by actor Lee Boardman. He’d started his career in the Kay Mellor drama Gold, before he landed the role of the Corrie villain.

Since leaving Coronation Street, Lee’s career has gone from strength to strength.

He starred in BBC3 comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous, and had roles in Trollied, Midsomer Murders and Death in Paradise.

He’s also been in Sky1 drama The Five, among many other appearances on the small and big screen, and has added voices to several games in the Assassin’s Creed series.

And it seems he and Simon Gregson, AKA Steve McDonald, are still buddies. Lee shared his support for Simon when he was in I’m A Celebrity at the end of last year.

Is Lee Boardman married?

Lee is married to fellow former Corrie star Jennifer James, who played Rovers barmaid Geena Gregory from 2000 to 2002.

They met on the set of the soap and married on May 12, 2001.

The couple have two children – a son, born in 2004, and a daughter in 2010.

