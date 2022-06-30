Jennifer James, who plays Geena Gregory in Classic Coronation Street, got more than just her first long-term TV role from the cobbles – she also met her famous husband there too!

Who is Jennifer James? What happened to her Corrie character? And who is Jennifer married to?

Geena Gregory was a brilliant Corrie barmaid (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Jennifer James play in Coronation Street?

Geena Gregory arrived on the cobbles in February 2000.

She stayed for two and a half years before departing in October 2002.

Geena was friends with Vinny Sorrell, Rovers barman and boyfriend of Natalie Barnes, and she arrived to help in the pub.

She was a very popular barmaid with good banter, quickly winning the locals over.

Geena became friends with Linda Sykes and was her confidante over Linda’s affair with Mike Baldwin’s son, Mark Redman. Geena was even maid of honour at Linda and Mike’s wedding.

Dev was Geena’s first love on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Who did Geena date in Corrie?

Geena fell for Dev Alahan, but her mother wasn’t happy about their relationship.

She tried to split the couple up by paying Karen McDonald to set him up. Karen and Dev were caught together in Dev’s flat, but Geena ended up forgiving him and the pair got engaged.

However, Dev messed it up royally when he slept with Deirdre Barlow!

Geena found out and dumped him.

Geena and Joe

Former jailbird Joe Carter – played by Emmerdale villain Jonathan Wrather before he became rapist and murderer Pierce Harris – quickly snapped Geena up.

But Dev was jealous and wouldn’t accept it was over with Geena.

He goaded Joe who snapped and beat him up.

Joe was terrified of going back to prison.

He confessed to Geena he loved her and she had fallen hook, line and sinker for him too. She said she’d talk to Dev to persuade him to drop the charges.

Geena ended up heartbroken by both men and Jennifer James left Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Why did Geena leave Coronation Street?

Dev agreed to drop the charges, but privately told Joe he would only do so if Joe publicly ended his relationship with Geena.

Joe felt his freedom was more important than his relationship and did as Dev asked.

Geena was shattered and humiliated.

She said goodbye to best friend Shelley Unwin and moved back to Wigan where she reconciled with her parents.

In real life, Jennifer was written out of Coronation Street by then show boss Kieran Roberts.

How old is Jennifer James?

Jennifer was born on December 3 1977 making her 44 years old.

Coronation Street was her first UK TV role after previously starring in a German advert for cleaning powder.

She was written out of the role of Geena in 2002 and brought out a fitness video with Suzanne Cox called Get Fit Quick With Jennifer James.

She then played Joyce in The Second Quest.

Jennifer went on to play WPC Kim ‘Posh’ Spicer in Dalziel and Pascoe.

Other credits since her Corrie departure include Scott & Bailey, Little Crackers, Shameless, The Syndicate and In The Club.

Is Jennifer James still married to Lee Boardman?

During her time on Coronation Street Jennifer James met husband Lee Boardman. He played evil Jez Quigley on the soap.

They married at Manchester Town Hall on May 12 2001.

Jennifer had their first child, a son called Jack in March 2004.

She then gave birth to a girl in April 2010.

They are still together and live in Cheshire.

The couple are patrons of a charity called CAFT – Children’s Adventure Farm Trust – which provides holidays for disadvantaged, sick, disabled and terminally ill children.

