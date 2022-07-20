Coronation Street fan theory revealed: Secret love child for Dev?

Soap fans love a secret love child storyline and fans have begun speculating one could be arriving for Dev any day now.

With Tyrone and Fiz reunited in Coronation Street, social media is buzzing with speculation that Ty’s ex, Alina Pop is going to come back to Weatherfield with Ty’s baby.

Ooh, probably around Christmas time?

Alina was secretly pregnant when she left Corrie – viewers saw her stroking her tummy, and turning down an alcoholic drink on the plane. So surely it’s only a matter of time before she turns up with a sprog?

But, despite the prospect of Tyrone’s secret baby, fans have been busy coming up with a theory about another Corrie resident whose secret love child could show up on the cobbles.

Dev Alahan.

Dev and Geena

Fans of classic Corrie will know that currently on the show – in episodes originally aired in 2001 – Dev’s totally loved up with Rovers barmaid Geena Gregory (played by Jennifer James).

In fact, Geena’s nose is out of joint right now because Dev’s let Deirdre Barlow move in with them.

He felt sorry for Deirdre when she and Ken fell out – again. But Geena’s aware Deirdre’s got a thumping big crush on her man, and she’s not happy about their new lodger!

Geena’s mum interferes

When Dev and Geena first got together, her mum wasn’t impressed. Turned out poor Geena’s parents were racist and didn’t want their daughter marrying Dev.

But her mum’s attempts at breaking the pair up came to nothing and they got engaged.

Deirdre and Dev’s romance

At Christmas in 2001, Dev finally gave in to temptation and slept with Deirdre Barlow (who was Deirdre Rachid at the time).

When Geena found out, she was understandably furious and dumped Dev.

Instead, she started a romance with handsome ex-con Joe Carter (played by Emmerdale baddie Jonathan Wrather, aka Pierce Harris)

Joe v Dev

Dev was jealous of Joe’s romance with Geena. He told everyone that Joe had been to prison, and was disappointed when that didn’t break the pair up.

The men began a feud that caused all sorts of tensions for Geena and ended with Dev goading Joe into punching him.

And that’s when it all got really messy. Geena broke up with Joe. But he was scared he’d go back to jail, and smitten Geena took him back.

But he was only using her to get Dev to drop the charges. Joe suggested they break up and Geena get back with Dev and she foolishly agreed.

When Dev twigged, Joe instead told him he’d break up with Geena in exchange for him dropping the charges.

And that was that. Heartbroken Geena left the Street, after being betrayed by two men who were supposed to love her.

Could Geena return with Dev’s secret love child?

When fans were chatting about the possibility of Ty’s past catching up with him in the form of a secret love child, some viewers remembered Geena and Dev and suggested she too could have been pregnant when she left the Street.

“I’m still waiting for Geena to turn up with Dev’s baby,” said one fan.

While another added: “Geena has to return! With Dev’s long lost child all grown up!

Of course, strictly speaking it could be Dev or Joe’s child but it would be much more interesting if it was Dev’s baby.

And that baby would now be around 19 years old. The perfect age to stir up trouble on the Street!

They could bring Geena back too, while they’re at it!

