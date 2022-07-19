Coronation Street: Sally Carman stuns fans in swimwear selfie as her honeymoon continues

Coronation Street star Sally Carman stunned fans as she shared a swimwear selfie on her honeymoon with husband Joe Duttine.

Sally shared the selfie to her Instagram captioning the post: “Lakeside #lakegarda.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__)

Fans were stunned and commented on the picture.

Kel Allen, who played Laura Neelan, on Corrie commented: “Stunner.”

Vicky Myers, who plays DS Swain on the soap said: “Gorgeous” with two heart emojis.

One fan wrote: “Absolutely gorg.”

A second fan commented: “Great picture, you just look so happy.”

Another added: “Absolutely stunning, hope you’re having a fantastic time.”

Read more: Sally Carman ticks off Alan Halsall after jibe at Corrie co-star husband: ‘Not cool’

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine wedding

Sally, who plays Abi Webster and Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe on the ITV soap, revealed last week that they’ve got married.

On Instagram, Sally shared a photo of her and Joe in a circle of balloons with the caption saying: “We did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__)

It seems Sally didn’t opt for a traditional white dress but wore a stunning blue one instead.

Their Corrie co-stars were thrilled and congratulated the couple.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley commented: “Congratulations both!”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon added: “Omg look at you two! Congrats you gorgeous humans.”

Since the wedding the couple have been enjoying their honeymoon and even enjoyed some time in Italy with another Corrie couple – Lee Boardman and Jennifer James, who played Jez Quigley and Geena Gregory in the soap.

Sally and Tim both star in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Joe’s relationship

It was first reported that Sally and Joe, who play Abi Webster and Tim Metcalfe on the ITV soap, were dating back in 2018.

The following year they moved in together and announced their engagement in lockdown 2020.

The couple originally planned to get married around Christmas 2021.

However, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic meant the big party they wanted wasn’t possible.

They took the decision not to risk it and delay things by a year, but it looks like they changed their mind about the wedding date.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.