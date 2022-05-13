Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine planning Christmas wedding

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine are planning a Christmas wedding after getting engaged in lockdown.

The Corrie couple were forced to put their original winter wedding plans on hold in 2021 after coronavirus restrictions meant it couldn’t happen.

They were set to wed in December 2021, but in May 2021 Sally revealed they had postponed it.

However, as Sally loves Christmas so much they decided to keep the theme and just move it back a year!

Why did Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine delay their wedding?

The Abi Webster actress, 41, was due to marry Joe, 51, in a winter ceremony in December 2021.

However, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic meant the big party they wanted wasn’t possible.

They took the decision not to risk it and delay things by a year.

Speaking on Loose Women last year, Sally revealed: “I’m not quite sure where we’re going to be in December. The way things have been dealt with, I didn’t want to risk arranging a wedding.

“We want to have a party. So if there’s 15 people allowed to come, it’s not great really.

“So we thought that it was best if we defer it for a year, and hopefully get the wedding that we want.”

Coronation Street: When are Sally Carman and Joe Duttine getting married?

Sally later revealed in an interview with The Mirror that plans are full steam ahead for Christmas 2022.

“We thought it was better safe than sorry because I would have hated to have arranged it and then not be able to do it properly,” she said.

“I’m obsessed with Christmas so when Joe said ‘What’s your favourite time, when would you most like to do it?’ it had to be Christmas.”

Giving away details of her big day she added: “We’re going to have the wedding late afternoon so it will be dark and it will be lit by rows of Christmas trees and twinkly lights. I can’t wait.”

The ceremony will take place at St Philip’s Church in Salford where Sally was baptised two years ago.

Sally and Joe’s relationship history

It was first reported that Sally and Joe were dating in August 2018 and the couple went public with their relationship at the ITV summer party later that month.

In November 2019, they revealed they had moved in together and announced their engagement during lockdown in 2020.

Sally announced the engagement last year posting a picture of her ring with the pair drinking champagne writing: “So this happened… #yes.”

Co-star Sally Dynevor commented: “Oh wow that’s fantastic news.

“Congratulations you beautiful couple.”

Lisa George added: “Absolutely over the moon for you both!!!! I’m sooo happy!!! Biggest congratulations.”

Georgia Taylor said: “Bloomin brilliant news you two!!”

Abi’s baby battle in Coronation Street

Abi has been left devastated in recent months when she gave birth prematurely without even knowing she was pregnant.

She conceived after a one-night stand with Imran Habeeb and he has subsequently taken custody of Alfie.

Abi is desperate to get her baby back, but the fact she was on drugs at the time and abandoned him in the hospital has gone against her.

Imran, on the other hand, has a stable home life after marrying Toyah, who is desperate for a baby and willing to go along with his plan in order to get one.

Imran is playing dirty and has paid colleague Ben to lie about Abi being back on drugs. Abi, however, is about to get the upper hand when she photographs Ben buying drugs.

Will Abi use the information to her advantage? And will it get her what she wants?

Tim in Coronation Street

Meanwhile, things haven’t been much easier for Joe’s character Tim Metcalfe.

After undergoing a life-saving heart bypass operation, his mum, Elaine, moved in to care for him. Her presence ruined his sex life with wife Sally.

But since Elaine’s departure, things haven’t been going well in the bedroom department. Tim has lied to Sally that he is seeking medical help for his impotence.

Instead of seeing the doctor, however, he buys some pills online for erectile disfunction – totally ignoring the warnings over men with a heart condition.

As he pops a pill to please Sal next week, she’s horrified when he collapses on the bed breathless. Will Tim be okay?

