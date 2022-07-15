Coronation Street: Sally Carman and Joe Duttine share first wedding picture as they reveal they’re married

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine have revealed that they got married.

Today (Friday, July 15) Sally posted a picture from the wedding on her Instagram.

In the photo, Sally and Joe can be seen sharing a wedding kiss in their wedding venue with dozens of balloons surrounding them.

Sally captioned the post: “We did.”

The couple were congratulated by their Coronation Street co-stars as they shared the happy news.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley commented: “Congratulations both!”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon added: “Omg look at you two! Congrats you gorgeous humans.”

Joe and Sally got married (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sally Carman and Joe Duttine’s relationship

It was first reported that Sally and Joe, who play Abi Webster and Tim Metcalfe on the ITV soap, were dating back in 2018.

The following year they moved in together and announced their engagement in lockdown 2020.

The couple originally planned to get married around Christmas 2021.

However, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic meant the big party they wanted wasn’t possible.

They took the decision not to risk it and delay things by a year, but it looks like they changed their mind about the wedding date.

Sally plays Abi in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Winter wedding plans

In a later interview with The Mirror, Sally Carman revealed that the plans were set for a winter wedding in 2022.

“We thought it was better safe than sorry because I would have hated to have arranged it and then not be able to do it properly,” she said.

“I’m obsessed with Christmas so when Joe said ‘What’s your favourite time, when would you most like to do it?’ it had to be Christmas.”

Giving away details of the plans she said: “We’re going to have the wedding late afternoon so it will be dark and it will be lit by rows of Christmas trees and twinkly lights. I can’t wait.”

However it appears the couple decided to change their plans and have a summer wedding.

