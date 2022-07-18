Sally Carman and Joe Duttine smiling at the Soap Awards 2022
Soaps

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine hook up with legendary real-life Corrie couple on their honeymoon

The newlyweds are in Italy

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Sally Carman has delighted Instagram fans with a sweet photo with her new husband Joe Duttine.

The Coronation Street stars announced they got married in a stunning Instagram post on Friday.

Now, it seems the newlyweds are enjoying time in Italy as Sally, who plays Abi Webster in the soap, shared a photo from the country today.

Sally Carman wedding

The photo showed Sally and Joe – who plays Tim Metcalfe – beaming alongside another Coronation Street couple Lee Boardman and Jennifer James.

Lee played Jez Quigley from 1997 until 2000 on the ITV Soap and Jennifer played Geena Gregory from 2000 until 2002.

Lee and Jennifer met on the set of the soap and married in 2001.

They couple have two children Jack Alexander, born in 2004, and Scarlett Marie, born in 2010.

The group was enjoying food and drinks at a restaurant.

Sally said: “Italy, the gift that keeps on giving.”

Sally Carman hugs Joe Duttine outside Mediacity studios
Sally and Joe are married! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the picture as one said: “Congratulations to you both have, a great time.”

Another wrote: “Lovely pic and congratulations on your wedding you both looked amazing.”

A third gushed: “Many congratulations so so happy for you both!”

Sally announced that she and Joe had tied the knot on Friday.

She posted a snap of herself and Joe kissing in front of a beautiful display of balloons.

It seems Sally didn’t opt for a traditional white dress but wore a stunning blue one instead.

She simply captioned the post: “We did,” followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Many of their Corrie co-stars congratulated the couple as Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley, wrote: “Congratulations both!”

Meanwhile, Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Sally Carman with glasses on during This Morning interview
Sally shared a stunning wedding photo to Instagram on Friday (Credit: ITV)

When did Sally and Joe start dating?

Reports claimed that the couple began dating back in 2018.

They announced their engagement in 2020, during lockdown.

However, they were planning on tying the knot at Christmas last year before Covid ruined their plans.

But during an interview with the Mirror in December 2021, Sally said: “We should have been getting married this December but we put it to next year because we didn’t know what the score was going to be Covid-wise.

“We thought it was better safe than sorry, because I would have hated to have arranged it and then not be able to do it properly.”

