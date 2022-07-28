Kevin Stephen Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans stressed out over ‘diabolical’ episode

Kevin ended up smashing up a car

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have said last night’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, July 27) left them feeling stressed out as Kevin Webster ended up snapping.

Kevin has been through a lot over the last year, but this week has been especially busy.

Last night’s scenes showed Kevin struggling as everything began piling on top of him and fans were left stressed watching.

Coronation Street Kevin is shocked to be called into school
Kevin has had a stressful week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans stressed out over Kevin

This week Kevin was struggling to juggle Jack, getting the nursery ready for Abi and Alfie moving in and work.

Jack ended up getting upset saying he wasn’t looking forward to Abi and Alfie moving in as Kevin didn’t have time for him as it is.

In last night’s episode Kevin had been up all night trying to build a cot for Alfie.

He then had a visit from Abi’s social worker before work and had to get money to Jack before he finished school so Jack could go to the cinema with his friends.

At work, Kevin fell asleep in a car that he and Aaron were working on.

Stephen came along to pick up his car up after Aaron fixed it.

Coronation Street Kevin smashes up Stephen's car in anger
Kevin smashed up Stephen’s car (Credit: ITV)

But Kevin’s day went from bad to worse when Stephen came back angry, stating his car had broke down.

When Aaron had to leave to sort something out, Kevin started screaming, clearly stressed out.

Kevin went to fix Stephen’s car, but while he was fixing it, Jack called wanting to know where he is as he needs the money.

As Stephen demanded he hung up and get his car fixed, Kevin tried to juggle everything.

When Stephen began calling other garages looking for someone to fix his car, Kevin lost it and started smashing up his car.

The episode left fans feeling stress and calling the episode ‘diabolical.’

What did you think of the episode?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

