Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kevin destroys Abi’s future as police show up at his door?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 29 2022) reveal the police show up at Kevin‘s door, is he in big trouble?

Meanwhile Summer‘s night in with Aaron doesn’t go well and Debbie comes up with a plan to solve her money problems.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Will Abi find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for August 1-5

Coronation Street spoilers: The police show up to talk to Kevin

Earlier this week, Kevin struggled with the pressure of everything and ended up smashing up Stephen’s car.

The police got involved and Tyrone tried to beg Stephen not to press charges explaining what Kevin has been through.

Later Stephen went to the police station, but what does this mean for Kevin?

Tonight Kevin prepares for Abi and Alfie to move back in.

However he soon gets a shock when two police officers show up at his door.

Will he be arrested? Will he tell Abi what’s happened?

It becomes clear Summer is still struggling (Credit: ITV)

Summer makes a confession

Summer and Aaron have an evening alone at Summer’s place.

But when Aaron makes a move on her Summer pushes him away and orders him to leave.

Later Summer and Aaron meet up in Victoria Garden.

She tells him that she does really like him but she can’t bear the thought him of him seeing her naked body.

Ryan tells the psychic about his financial issues and Debbie comes up with a plan (Credit: ITV)

Debbie has a plan

Debbie and Ronnie get set up in the Bistro for the ‘Psychic Night.’ But Leanne is worried they’re conning vulnerable people out of money.

Soon Debbie admits to Ronnie the extent of her financial problems. She also says she only has two options left; declare bankruptcy of pull off an insurance job.

Ronnie assures her it won’t come to that, but Debbie is worried.

Ryan comes to work at the Bistro for the night and Debbie overhears him telling the psychic that he has no money and debt coming out of their ears.

Debbie soon starts to hatch a plan.

Sally is thrilled at Tim’s idea (Credit: ITV)

Tim makes a suggestion

Sally’s exhausted after another night of Tim tossing and turning.

Later Tim suggests they go to the Bistro ‘Casino Night’ and dress up for the occasion, leaving Sally thrilled.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.