Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2022? The soap is set to lose four of its stars.

So when do they leave? And who else is going?

Plus, who is returning to the street?

Here’s everything we know about 2022 movers and shakers in Coronation Street.

Leaving

Lydia Chambers

She only arrived on the cobbles in December, but Lydia Chambers certainly made her mark!

After befriending Sarah Barlow it was revealed Lydia had had a fling with Sarah’s husband Adam at university. Only to her it seems, it was much more than a fling and she is now making him pay for breaking her heart.

She has been stalking him, wrecked his marriage by lying to Sarah they’ve been having an affair and even had him arrested. Her finale act saw her push Adam over a balcony and left him at risk of going blind.

Fortunately, he survived and so did his sight.

Lydia finally told Sarah the truth about everything and has left Weatherfield for good.

Imran Habeeb

Charlie De Melo, who plays Imran Habeeb, is set to depart the soap.

The actor has played the solicitor for five years, but according to The Sun, felt the “time was right to try new things”.

“He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there,” a source said.

“He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield, but for now it’s goodbye.”

And he’s set to be leaving off the back of an almighty storyline now the truth about his love child with Abi Franklin is out.

Imran has put his name on the birth certificate and wants to be a part of his son’s life.

This surely spells the end for him and Toyah, who are already on shaky ground, but will it pave the way for his departure from the Street?

Will he be left with nothing and leave alone? Or will he try to take Alfie and raise him as a single father?

His departure scenes will reportedly air over the summer.

Emma Brooker

Actress Alexandra Mardell revealed at the beginning of February she was leaving the Street after four years.

In a statement on Twitter she said: “Playing Emma on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.”

She revealed “new opportunities” were on the horizon and it was the right time to go.

“Although, who knows, maybe the street hasn’t seen the last of Emma Brooker,” she added.

Emma is currently embroiled in a storyline that sees her romancing the grandson of Ted, whose death Emma was partly responsible for.

Accomplice Faye, who was driving the car that knocked Ted over, is horrified Emma is growing close to Jon.

But despite Emma insisting she won’t see him any more, it’s clear she can’t keep away.

Jon has now dropped a big bombshell on Emma that he’s using the £25k Ted left him in his will and is moving to Australia.

Next week he asks Emma to move with him and she agrees to think about it.

But when Faye and Jon cross paths, the truth about what Emma and Faye did comes tumbling out and Emma has some explaining to do.

As she departs the cobbles on Friday April 8 will she be going to prison? Or off to start a new life in Australia with a very forgiving Jon?

Laura Neelan

Wayward mum of Kelly Neelan, Laura, returned to the soap earlier this year with the news she has stomach cancer and is dying.

Laura spent her final days wanting to know what happened to Rick Neelan and when she discovered the truth she made the ultimate sacrifice.

Instead of reporting Gary Windass to the police for Rick’s murder, Laura confessed to the killing herself to protect Kelly’s family unit with Gary and Maria.

Laura knows she doesn’t have much time left and will beg Gary to grant her one dying wish: get Kelly to visit.

Will Gary be able to persuade Kelly to see her mum before it’s too late?

Actress Kel Allen has already filmed her final scenes and has revealed they are “emotional”.

Viewers will say goodbye to Laura in scenes in the next few weeks.

Fiz Stape?

With Fiz selling No.9 and moving away from the cobbles does this mean Jennie McAlpine is departing the Street too?

After packing up the van with all their possessions next week, Fiz confides in Tyrone she’s worried she’s making a huge mistake.

But he hides his own disappointment as he tells her the girls will love the big house and garden.

However, once she’s moved it seems Fiz’s doubts are only set to continue and when Tyrone finally confesses how much he misses her, will it be a swift return for her?

Fans can rejoice because whether she stays on the Street or lives off it, Fiz is still working in the factory and Jennie has not left the show.

Phew!

Joining

Coronation Street has not confirmed any new cast members for 2022.

However, George Shuttleworth actor Tony Maudsley has delighted viewers by revealing he’s signed a contract to stay for another year.

He told his followers on Twitter and said he “couldn’t be happier!”

That’s me (and George) all signed up to Corrie till at least July 2023 and I couldn’t be happier! #HappyPlace pic.twitter.com/pVzVDZBT09 — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) March 31, 2022

**This article is updated regularly to reflect the ongoing cast changes in Coronation Street.