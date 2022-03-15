Asha Alahan on Coronation Street: Are she and Aadi twins in real life?

Asha Alahan in Coronation Street has been at the centre of some big storylines in the last few years.

From the devastating murder of Seb Franklin at the hands of Asha’s boyfriend Corey Brent, to her skin lightening horror, and romance with Nina Lucas.

So who is Asha, and what’s her story?

Asha has had a rough time of things but is her luck changing? (Credit: ITV)

Asha Alahan in Coronation Street

Asha is the daughter of Dev and Sunita Alahan, and twin sister of Aadi.

She’s grown up on the Street since she returned with her mum as a toddler after Sunita moved away for a while.

Since Sunita’s tragic death, the twins have lived with doting dad Dev, helping out in his many businesses and attending posh private school Oakhill.

Aadi and Asha were born on January 13 2006, so they are 16 years old.

Aadi and Asha are twins (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Asha? Are she and Aadi real-life twins?

Since 2009, Asha has been played by actress Tanisha Gorey.

Aadi is played by Adam Hussain, who took over the role in 2020 from Zennon Ditchett.

Adam and Tanisha are not twins in real life.

Tanisha was only seven when she took on the role and has grown up on screen.

Now she’s 19 years old and loves sharing snaps from her glamorous telly star life on her Instagram account.

Tanisha was really proud of her work on Asha’s hard-hitting sexting plot which saw her strip for boyfriend Corey, who then screen shotted the pics.

The images were shared by Kelly Neelan, and the fallout is still affecting Asha now.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanisha xx (@tanisha.gorey)

Is Asha leaving Coronation Street?

Asha has been involved in some life-threatening plots that have made fans wonder if she’s leaving.

Last year during the soap’s big Halloween week spooktacular, Asha and Aadi along with dad Dev were involved in a dramatic car crash.

Dev was left with the choice of which twin to save before the car exploded and Aadi was left devastated when Dev choose to rescue Asha and leave Aadi to help himself.

Both children survived and Dev was left to pick up the pieces of his awful choice.

Tanisha has stated she wants to stay at Corrie long-term, although she does want to try something different one day.

She told OK! magazine: “I’m hoping to be there until they kick me out!

“At some point I’d love to be involved in some form of drama series because I can be very dramatic sometimes.

“I’ve been at Corrie all my life so it would be nice to try something different.”

She also said she’d like to follow in the footsteps of fellow Corrie star Michelle Keegan, who has “gone so far” in her career.

Asha was addicted to skin lightening products (Credit: ITV)

Asha and her body image struggles

The first plot that saw Asha come to viewers’ attention saw her struggling with her body image.

She began using skin-lightening creams to look like the Bollywood movie stars whose posters she had all over her walls.

When Dev found out what she was doing, he was distraught his daughter had gone to such lengths to change how she looked.

She was having a severe reaction to the creams and ended up needing medical help after her skin became badly burnt.

The teen also got counselling to deal with her issues.

Asha was smitten with Corey (Credit: ITV)

Asha and Corey Brent

Asha’s teen romance with footballer Corey Brent was a disaster from the start.

First was the sexting drama when her pics were shared on porn sites and online. Poor Asha and brother Aadi even had to change schools, swapping Weatherfield High for swanky Oakhill.

After a break-up, the teen lovers got back together and even moved in to posh flat, subbed by Corey’s loaded dad, Stefan.

But things took a dark turn when bully Corey and his gang of thuggish mates, pursued Seb Franklin and his girlfriend Nina Lucas through the dark streets.

Corey brutally attacked Seb, and the poor lad didn’t survive the vicious beating.

At first, Asha was oblivious to the truth about her boyfriend’s nature but later she realised just what a nasty piece of work he was.

This Coronation Street romance might not be going smoothly (Credit: ITV)

Asha Alahan and Nina Lucas

Asha had a brief romance with Nina Lucas that ended when the teenager got a little overly intense with her new girlfriend.

But after Seb’s death, and the end of Asha and Corey, the cute pair were drawn back together.

Now they’re enjoying a romance again and this time they seem totally in tune.

Except, Nina’s anxiety which has been growing since the dramas of Seb’s attack, seems to be interfering in their relationship.

She even held Asha hostage to stop her going on a train, fearing something would happen to her.

Nina has been trying to get help and is waiting for counselling, all supported by her girlfriend.

But with Asha’s big plans to go to university in Glagsow, could this push her over the edge – and split the pair apart again?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.