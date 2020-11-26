When does Celebs Go Dating start? And who is taking part?

Celebs Go Dating will be back, E4 has confirmed, and it’ll be set in a luxury mansion – so when does it start and who is taking part?

The E4 series returns with seven new famous faces looking for love, including a Strictly runner-up, a soap actor and a Love Island contestant.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion cast of 2021 (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Read more: Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson ‘so proud’ of ex Wes Nelson’s singing career

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion – what’s it about?

For the very first time, the celebs and their potential matches will all bed down together in one very plush mansion.

There’ll be dates, drinks and drama, and most importantly, there’ll be nowhere to hide!

The seven celebs will spend four weeks at a luxurious UK dating retreat.

For the first time in Celebs Go Dating history, cameras will be following the celebs 24/7.

A trailer, released on the Celebs Go Dating official Twitter account, teased: “We’re back with the ultimate dating twist: seven celebs, one mansion and four weeks of love. Coming soon to E4.”

As always, the celebrities will be under the ever-watchful eyes of dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

Rob Beckett will also be back as the voiceover.

When does Celebs Go Dating start?

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is coming to E4 early in 2021.

E4 confirmed the good news on Wednesday November 25 2020.

Chloe Ferry is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2021 (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Read more: Celebs Go Dating guru Anna Williamson reveals Alison Hammond is ‘one hell of a kisser’!

Where will it be filmed?

In this brand-new series, seven unlucky-in-love celebrities head to a luxurious UK dating retreat where they will spend four weeks looking for love.

The £30million mansion is in the Surrey countryside and features nine huge bedrooms.

We’re told that strict COVID-19 protocols and industry guidelines will be adhered to throughout filming in order to maintain a safe working environment.

Who is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2021?

Curtis Pritchard leads the line-up, and he’ll be joining Karim Zeroual, Tom Zanetti and Wayne Lineker.

Meanwhile Chloe Ferry, Kimberly Hart-Simpson and Sophie Hermann are also taking part.

Read more about the celebs below.

Chloe Ferry

Chloe, 25, is famous from her appearance on Geordie Shore. She also appeared in the virtual series of Celebs Go Dating earlier this year.

The bisexual reality TV star also took part in the nineteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

In the trailer, Chloe says: “I am returning to the Agency because I’m as single as [bleep].

“My 2020 year has been absolutely crap. I haven’t dated anyone and I haven’t had sex in one full year.

“I am so excited for the house, I just hope to God I am not living with a diva. Because I can not stand divas.”

Curtis Pritchard is looking for someone to hopefully marry on Celebs Go Dating! (Credit Lime Pictures)

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis, 24, found fame on Love Island where he coupled with Amy Hart, before brutally moving on with Maura Higgins.

The ballroom and Latin dancer also has a famous brother in the form of the fabulously coiffured AJ Pritchard – who is currently not getting enough airtime on I’m A Celebrity…

The Greatest Dancer star Curtis says of his decision to take part in Celebs Go Dating: “I’ve joined the Dating Agency because I’m a hopeless dater.

“I’ve never really done dating or anything, so this is a time to experience dating.

“Hopefully the Agents can find someone who I’m going to fall in love with, marry, have kids. Who knows? Hopefully!”

Tom Zanetti has made love on a jet-ski and in a helicopter! (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Tom Zanetti

Tom describes himself as a “DJ, producer and international party starter”.

He says: “The last time I was in love… Oohh… Sticky subject!

“If I like a girl, she knows she’s the only girl. She’s mine and she knows it, and I’m hers. I pull all the stops out.

“I’ve had a plane fly over a girl’s house before, with her name on the back of it.

“I’ve had sex in a helicopter, I’ve had sex on jet-skis…”

Sophie Hermann claims she is too famous to find love on a dating app (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Sophie Hermann

Made in Chelsea star Sophie says she doesn’t know why she’s still single.

She explains: “I’m very picky and I have no filter, so it gets me into trouble sometimes.

“I hope the Agency is going to help me find love, sweet love!”

She reveals she’s “never used dating apps and is old school” before adding: “Plus I think I am too famous for that.”

Wayne Lineker has a lot of baggage, but doesn’t want his partners to have any! (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Wayne Lineker

Wayne, the brother of football pundit Gary Lineker, is the oldest contestant at 58 and has been single for two years.

The Leicester-born entrepreneur, of Lineker’s Bar fame, owns a chain of beach clubs, night clubs and restaurants.

He has four children by three different mothers and has been married twice, divorced twice, and unsuccessfully engaged another two times.

That’s a lot of baggage ladies!

Wayne, who has appeared on TOWIE, tells us: “I think the reason I’m still single is because it’s so difficult to have a relationship with someone like me…

“I’m surrounded by a thousand girls in bikinis everyday. Tough.

“I decided to write my criteria and post it on Instagram, and all those criteria were taken from previous experiences in past relationships.

“The reaction from the post was quite remarkable, and made it clear I wouldn’t get a girlfriend.”

In the post, Wayne stated that future candidates should be “intelligent but not boring”, have “no baggage” and not as old as he is “as that would look weird”.

Good luck Wayne, you’re going to need it!

He may have been a runner-up on Strictly, but Karim wants to be a winner in love (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Karim Zeroual

Karim, 26, is an actor and presenter, best know for his work on CBeebies.

In 2019, he competed in the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden.

He says: “I am single because I haven’t met the woman for me just yet.

“I bring fun, romance, chivalry and a whole lot of swag.

“I’m not a dating app kind of guy; it’s not a game for me. This is my heart that I’m giving to you girls.

“There’s definitely a side to me that no one has seen – it’s cheeky, it’s fun, it’s gentlemanly, but a little bit spicy.”

Karim came out of a long-term relationship earlier this year.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Actress Kimberly, 33, played Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street.

She says she has joined the Agency because: “I live with my mum and I’m scared of hairy peaches.

“I don’t know why I’m single so I need help.”

She added she’s most excited about going into the house because she hopes “people are going to cook for her because I’m a really bad cook”.

And despite there being a swimming pool in the mansion, Kimberly can’t swim!

Bisexual Kimberly describes her deal-breakers as eating with your mouth open and blowing your nose in front of her.

You have been warned!

Celebs Go Dating will return to E4 in 2021.

What do you think of the new line-up for Celebs Go Dating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.