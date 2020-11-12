Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed she fully supports her ex Wes Nelson’s attempts at a music career.

In fact, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Megan went one better than that.

During an exclusive chat to launch her new You Come First podcast, Megan revealed she is “so proud” of her former beau.

Yes, it appears the one-time couple – who split in January 2019 – have officially buried the hatchet.

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson has revealed she’s supporting her ex’s music career (Credit: Splash News)

What did Megan Barton-Hanson say about Wes?

“He’s always been passionate about music. I’m so proud of him, he’s done so so well,” she said.

“It’s really refreshing to see someone come from reality and actually make it as a credible musician, so I’m super proud of him.”

Read more: Diversity star Perri Kiely wants to wear a willy warmer on The Real Full Monty

Asked if she’s heard his song, entitled See Nobody, Megan revealed: “I have, it’s on all the radio stations I listen to. I love it.”

It’s really refreshing to see someone come from reality and actually make it as a credible musician, so I’m super proud of him.

Another thing the former Love Island star loves is openness, something she prides herself on and something that’ll feature heavily in her new podcast series.

She told ED!: “When I went into Love Island I never really wanted to be famous. I didn’t know what I was going to do – I didn’t go on with a talent.

“I wasn’t good at performing arts, I didn’t want to be in the music industry, I didn’t really know what my talent was, but now I love doing talks so I think I’ll be going round doing more talks with brands.”

Despite their split it appears Megan only wants the best for Wes (Credit: Splash News)

A new career in sex therapy?

Opening up about her love of her new Instagram Q&As, where she dissects her followers’ sex lives, Megan admits she may have found her new forte.

“I enjoy the Q&A on Instagram, reading out all my followers’ dodgy sex stories. It’s so nice to be able to normalise sex, especially women speaking about sex. So hopefully I’ll be able to allow my followers to feel more liberated,” she said.

Read more: Perri Kiely reveals he was bullied at school for wearing glasses

And is sex therapy something she might consider as a career?

“That’s a good idea, I would love it, because it is something I’m really passionate about,” she said.

“I give out all this advice but I’m just speaking off my own experience and maybe that’s a good point, I should retrain. Instead of learning a new language during the next lockdown I’ll just retrain as a sex therapist!”

The star is looking forward to her first Christmas in her new home (Credit: Splash News)

Megan’s Christmas plans

Next on the cards though for Megan is Christmas – and this year, COVID-19 permitting, she’ll be hosting at her brand-new home.

“I’ve just bought my first house and I’m so proud about that,” she said.

“I’m going to have my family round if we’re allowed, extended family as well, and celebrate in my new house.

“I’ll be the hostess with the mostess, even though I can’t cook to save my life. I’ll just be pouring everyone prosecco all day, get them drunk by breakfast and hopefully they won’t notice about the bad cooking,” she laughed.

The first episode of Megan’s new podcast You Come First is out now, in partnership with the interactive podcast app, Entale. Listen to the first episode on the Entale app or wherever else you prefer to get your podcasts.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.