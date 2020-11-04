TOWIE’s Pete Wicks has ruled out marriage with co-star Chloe Sims during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The pair have been friends for years, but it recently emerged that things had spilled over to more than just good friends after Pete admitted they’d been sleeping together for two years.

However, as viewers of the ITVBe reality show will have seen, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the pair, with Chloe upset that Pete didn’t speak to her throughout the first lockdown.

What’s happening with Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims?

With both Pete and Chloe celebrating their birthdays recently, it appears from the pair’s gushing posts that things could be back on.

Posting a picture of them together, Pete wrote: “Here’s to another year of you being you… Happy birthday to one of the most important people in my life,” adding the red heart emoji.

He also sent her a huge bunch of flowers.

Fans of the on/off couple have even told Pete to “just marry Chloe already”.

So how does the man himself feel about that?

“Everyone is always going to have an opinion on whatever you do, I don’t really take much notice of it to be honest.

“Marriage is not on the cards for me at any point soon and certainly not for Chloe either,” he told ED!.

“We are really close, that’s just the way it is.”

Asked what was happening between the pair, Pete teased that we’d just have to watch the show.

He added: “Chlo is one of my favourite people. We’ve been such good friends for so many years now, seven years, and she’s one of the most important people to me.

“So it’s good that we’re talking again, it was horrible when we weren’t.”

‘A pretty dry year’

However, it appears Pete and Chloe won’t be breaking any of Boris Johnson‘s social distancing rules in the bedroom come lockdown 2.0.

“I’m not worried about the sex ban because it’s been a pretty dry year for me anyway to be honest with you,” he said.

“I’m sure the hits on Pornhub will go up, but what can you do?”

He added that, as a “lone wolf”, he didn’t mind the first lockdown.

However, he did admit some struggles.

“I didn’t mind the first lockdown because I’m a bit of a lone wolf anyway but at least this time we can still do bits of work if it’s TV related.

“Because otherwise when you live on your own like I do, trying to find things to do every day is a struggle. I’m not very good at chilling, I have to be doing stuff.”

Christmas in lockdown would be ‘wonderful’

With the prospect of Christmas potentially being spent in lockdown, what are Pete’s thoughts about the festive season?

“Wonderful, I f**king hate Christmas,” he said.

“It saves me having to f**king see people doesn’t it. I genuinely hate Christmas so I don’t mind if it’s in lockdown.”

He added: “It’s horrible for everyone else, it will be horrible for people if they can’t see their families. But I’m not bothered. I’ll be drunk with the dogs.”

And his drink of choice? Tequila!

Which is handy seeing as he’s just teamed up with his TOWIE co-star James Lock and Jose Cuervo to film a new “Essexican Standoff” wrestling video.

Looking ahead to the next lockdown stint, Pete quipped: “The only thing you can count on is tequila. That’s a really good motto. It might be a new tattoo for me.”

Pete took part in the Lucha Libre wrestling match with James Lock as part of Jose Cuervo’s Day of the Dead campaign.

