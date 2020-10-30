Ross Kemp is to front a new ITV documentary about the attempted robbery of a diamond exhibition at London’s Millennium Dome back in 2000.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Ross shared the exciting news that he’s heading back to our screens next month.

The documentary will tell the intriguing story of the attempted £350 million robbery of the De Beers diamond exhibition.

Ross Kemp will front a new ITV documentary about the Millennium Dome diamond heist (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ross Kemp say about his ITV documentary?

Soap star turned documentary maker Ross explained: “This year, it’s actually 20 years since the Millennium Dome heist.

“They used a JCB to try and steal £350m of diamonds and it’s quite a great story,” he said.

“It’s very much a crime of the time. With cameras and CCTV, these days it would be very difficult to do that kind of robbery.

“They were quite clever,” he said, with the robbers planning on using the Millennium Dome’s riverside location to get away on boats.

“Well, if they were the same gang as that’s never been proved,” Ross said.

“But I think they were quite clever criminals, although they obviously weren’t that clever because they got caught at the end,” he quipped.

“But it’s a documentary that documents the Millennium Dome heist and it’s coming out in November.”

ED! contacted ITV, who confirmed that the documentary is on its way, although no release date or title has yet been given.

Ross was most recently seen in ITV’s Ross Kemp: On The NHS Frontline back in the spring.

Famous for playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, Ross is now a documentary maker (Credit: Splash News)

What happened during the heist?

The planned heist took place in November 2000.

A gang planned to ram-raid the building, steal the diamonds and make their getaway via speedboat.

However, their plot was foiled by the Met Police.

They waited behind a dummy wall – as well as in plain sight dressed as cleaners – ready for the would-be criminals to make their move.

The gang broke through the perimeter fence using the JCB, before crashing into the side wall of the building to reach the Money Zone, where the diamonds were kept.

Smoke bombs were thrown as two gang members used a sledgehammer and nail gun to weaken the diamonds’ glass case.

Spoiler alert!

They were inches away from the diamonds when the police pounced.

The gang faced a trial at the Old Bailey a year later and five of them were given jail sentences.

