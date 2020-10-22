Ferne McCann has revealed she is “100% content” for the first time in her life.

And, while the single mum of one says she is “happy” on her own, she does admit that “a man would be a bonus”.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily to launch her new beauty and pamper range at Poundland, Ferne also revealed she had a “wobble” when she turned 30 earlier this year.

Ferne has just launched a new beauty and pamper range at Poundland (Credit: Poundland)

What did Ferne McCann say about turning 30?

“I was 30 this year and still single and I did have a wobble. I was like, I’m 30, are people going to think I’ve been left on the shelf?

“People keep telling me your thirties are the best years of your life. I’m in my prime, it’s okay, and actually now is the first time ever that I feel content and happy being on my own,” she said.

Former TOWIE star Ferne split from her last boyfriend Albie Gibbs back in May.

However, she revealed she is “loving life”.

“Right now is the first time I feel really content across everything – my body, my health, my fitness. I’ve got a beautiful daughter,” she said.

“I feel incredibly grateful you know, I’ve got great friends, a great family. A man would be a bonus!”

‘My priorities have changed’

Ferne also revealed that, once a party girl always a party girl.

However, her interests have changed, she said.

“If you’re a party girl you’re a party girl. That never leaves you I don’t think. But life has changed and my priorities and interests have changed and evolved. I don’t want to be going out to nightclubs any more.

“I want to be in, cosy with Sunday doing fun things. Don’t get me wrong, I still love a girls’ night out and I wish I had a girls’ holiday this year, but life has changed and I feel really content.”

Teaming up with Poundland once again

Part of that contentment is down to the fact she’s super busy with work.

As well as the new series of her ITVBe show First Time Mum, which airs tonight (October 22), Ferne is also thrilled with her new Poundland beauty range.

It features everything from coconut-scented body butters and body scrubs to false eyelashes and a new eau de toilette spray.

And, in the best news ever, every single item in the range is priced at just £1.

“Sunday loves getting her face painted and she loves pampering,” Ferne told ED!.

“She loves all of my make-up. Ever since she was a baby she’s always been playing around with my lipsticks. She’s a typical girl but she’s also a little bit of a tomboy as well which I like.

“I’ve bought her little toy make-up bits and bobs and I always catch her make-believing with her dollies, doing their make-up and looking after them.”

Ferne admits she feels “happy and content” on her own for the first time in her life (Credit: YouTube)

Being mum to Sunday has had its downsides though, notably on her skin, Ferne revealed.

“I’ve definitely aged. The circles under my eyes have dropped a few shades but it’s all part of it,” she said.

“I think your body and your skin is a reflection of life. It really is and it tells a story. But that’s why I think if you’re going to invest in anything it should be skincare. I like to look after my skin.

“I look at my mum and she is going to be 61 this year and I think she looks amazing. She hasn’t had any work done. I love that saying ‘what you see is what you’ll be’ and if I look half as good as my mum then I’m winning,” Ferne said.

However, Ferne did hint that she isn’t adverse to some “help”.

“I think it’s all about striking the balance. Some nice facials and a few sprinkles here and there never hurt anybody,” she laughed.

Ferne’s new range at Poundland is on sale now. Visit the website here to find your local store.

