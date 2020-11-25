The showbiz world was shocked when the death of Celebrity Big Brother star, Heavy D, was revealed today (Wednesday November 25).

Heavy, whose real name was Colin Newell, died aged 43, although the reason has not been disclosed.

The star led a colourful life, including a volatile relationship with is ex-fiancee.

Heavy D was in a relationship with Bryony Harris (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Heavy D demand a DNA test?

Dad-of-one Heavy was involved in a ‘Twitter rant’ when he demanded a DNA test from his ex-fiancee Bryony Harris in 2017.

The star explained that they had briefly reunited in February of that year after splitting on Christmas Day.

Bryony gave birth later that year, but by then the couple had split up.

And Heavy wanted to find out if the child was his.

Heavy D was a larger than life character (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com)

What did Heavy D say about the test?

In a series of tweets, he said: “Basically my ex who is 7 months pregnant, who says I’m the father, has basically just said I can’t have a DNA test, can’t give me a reason why.

“And we split up for a week before the ‘conception” and she went out and got steaming drunk with her mate. That’s too close for comfort!!

If there’s nothing to worry about why is she denying me a DNA test saying I have to wait 16 years to find out.

Rory Robyn Harris was born on September 4 2017, and was confirmed to be Heavy’s child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R Y O N Y H A R R I S (@bryonyharrisandroryrobin)

Bryony, now aged 25, said at the time: “We were rowing and I told him I’d had enough. He walked out and left me.

“I know I’m better off without him but I loved him and he meant a lot to me.”

Little Rory is now three years old, and mum Bryony – now settled with a new partner – confirmed only last week that she’s expecting another child.

She said on Instagram: “It’s a boy! I can’t believe I’m having a little boy.”

I loved this man we argued we hated each other but we had love at one point and a beautiful daughter rest in peace you silly thing! Now time to myself please guys no messages. pic.twitter.com/PZm3GqYNC6 — Bryony Anne Harris (@bryonyaharris) November 25, 2020

What did Bryony say about her ex?

Bryony also took to social media to mark the passing of her ex.

She said on Instagram: “I loved him so much we had a lot of love for each other as well as so much hate!

“We have a child together and he did love her but things happen!

“I’m so sorry Colin. Rest in Peace you silly man.”

Bryony also took to Twitter to pay tribute.

