Love Island star Amy Hart hits back after fans claim she has had facial filler

Love Island star Amy Hart has defiantly hit back after fans accused her of having facial filler.

The former ITV2 star, 27, was quick to deny the claims – insisting it’s simple down to knowing her best angles.

It comes after the stunning blonde shared a glamorous photo of himself on social media, which left some fans questioning her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo) on Nov 2, 2020 at 10:04am PST

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “Are you sure this is you, you look totally different you have changed completely. Have you had work or is it filters?”

Another speculated: “On the fillers too.”

Has Amy Hart had facial filler?

However, Amy fired back at the accusations yesterday (November 2).

She posted a snap of herself wearing a flattering velvet dress and a full face of makeup.

Love Island star Amy Hart has denied having filler (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announce the birth of their first child

Amy captioned the shot: “‘Is that even you’ ‘been on the fillers’ ‘facetuned’ ‘completely changed her face’.

“Just a little reminder that different make up stylings, different angles, different facial expressions, tv cameras, pap shots and how many chips you’ve eaten recently can make you look different in pics. Happy Monday gang x.”

Fans rushed to reassure the reality star she looked stunning – with or without filler.

One wrote: “You look absolutely gorgeous as always.”

The reality star was accused of having facial filler (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second said: “Stunning! So what if you had been on the fillers or face tuned – do what makes u happy. Too many judgemental people around these days!”

Another added: “People are just jealous because she’s stepped into her light and is hotter than they’ll ever be.”

Amy opens up on trolling

The 27-year-old star has always been open about the downsides of fame – including the constant trolling.

Soon after leaving the villa last year, Amy revealed she was often targeted by followers over her looks.

Amy has been open about trolling in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

She said: “I’ve seen so many comments telling me to get my teeth fixed, and they’ve been heard. Loud and clear. I’ve actually been unhappy with them for years, but I haven’t really been in a position to get them sorted out.

“I know it’s probably difficult to see me as a person when all you know about me is what you’ve seen on TV, online and when I pop up on your social media feed.

“To you, I’m probably just a picture or a video… but the reality is I’m just an ordinary girl from Worthing whose dreams are coming true.”

Back in September, Amy also admitted she’s still in therapy after her stint on Love Island.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.