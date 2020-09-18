Amy Hart has revealed that she’s still in therapy after her stint on Love Island.

As a result, she said she now feels like a “totally different person”.

The 27-year-old star opened up about her battle with mental health and said she’s still talking to someone to “get her head sorted”.

What did Amy Hart say?

In an interview with The Sun, Amy said she has “100% changed as a person” since she came out of the Love Island villa 14 months ago.

The good news is that therapy seems to be working.

She says: “I’m still in therapy and it’s made me totally different – I’m a lot more chilled. My brain was always in overdrive.

“I always used to have music on all the time, everywhere I walked. If I went to get a glass of water in the kitchen I would put my headphones in.

“I’m a lot more chilled and enjoy life a lot more, with a lot less anxiety.”

Amy Hart broke down on Love Island after Curtis ended their relationship (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Amy on Love Island?

Viewers were worried for Amy when Curtis Pritchard dumped her on the show.

The ballroom dancer cooled their relationship during the infamous Casa Amor week.

As a result, after tearful onscreen breakdowns, the show offered her counselling.

Subsequently, Amy met with a therapist backstage a total of 12 times before she left the villa.

Amy has revealed she is looking for love (Credit: Splash News)

Who else has Amy set her sights on?

In August, Amy told ED! in an exclusive interview that she has set her sights on GBBO’s Paul Hollywood.

“Paul Hollywood’s fit,” she told us.

And, with a twinkle in her eye, she added: “He’s single again, isn’t he?”

In the same week, she declared her love for GMB’s Alex Beresford.

Amy, who’s single and definitely ready to mingle, said: “I will tell you who my number one is. The weather presenter from GMB. Alex Beresford,”

She continued: “He’s just split up from his wife.

“I followed him on Instagram the other night.”

