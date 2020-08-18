Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals she fancies GMB’s Alex Beresford and has made the first move

She shot to fame when she had her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard on 2019’s Love Island and now Amy Hart has revealed she’s set her sights on a new man.

And the man in question is none other than Good Morning Britain hunk Alex Beresford.

Alex is thought to be a single man following his split from wife Natalia.

And, it appears, Amy is hoping he’s single and ready to mingle in her direction.

Amy Hart has got her eye on a certain ITV weatherman (Credit: Splash News)

Chatting exclusively, she revealed he’s her “number one” celebrity crush.

Amy Hart has a crush on the GMB weatherman

And the reality TV star revealed that she’s even made the first move with the ITV weatherman.

“I will tell you who my number one is. The weather presenter from GMB. Alex Beresford,” Amy stated.

Read more: Ashley James reveals she was “mocked” over her “wonky boob” before having a 250g lump removed

“He’s just split up from his wife,” she said with a twinkle in her eye.

“I followed him on Instagram the other night,” she teased.

He’s just split up from his wife. I followed him on Instagram the other night.

However, then came the bad news for unlucky in love Amy.

“No, he didn’t follow back. Rude,” she slammed.

It would appear that Alex does have some competition when it comes to the battle for Amy’s affections, though.

Amy is hoping GMB’s Alex is single and ready to mingle (Credit: Splash News)

The star revealed that she gets “100 DMs per day” on Instagram.

She revealed: “People message me like: ‘Can I take you on a date?’

“But the thing is, they’re just random people on Instagram. I could meet them and they’d be an axe murder, so I don’t do anything.

Read more: Sam Bailey admits she’d love to return to the Loose Women panel

“I get around 100 DMs a day and that’s way too many to read through,” she said.

A lasting impression

However, one that she did read clearly left an impression with the star.

“One message did stand out though,” she revealed.

“They put: ‘You are so beautiful, if I were to go blind now I wouldn’t care because you would have been the last thing that I saw.'”

Down-to-earth Amy said she “didn’t reply”.

Amy had her heart broken on Love Island by Curtis Pritchard (Credit: ITV)

“What am I meant to put to that?” the popular Love Island star quipped.

“Thanks? Thumbs up?” she laughed.

With thanks to OnlineCasinos.co.uk, who exclusively shared their interview with Amy with ED!.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.