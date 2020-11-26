I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer’s dad Keith has said he thinks his daughter is facing tougher trials than her campmates.

Last night (Wednesday, November 25), the former EastEnders actress joined Shane Richie in taking on the gruesome, gag-inducing drinking trial.

Appearing on Lorraine this morning, the star’s dad Keith said he thinks she’s had it rougher than the others.

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “You must be so proud of her, she did so well yesterday, didn’t she?”

Jessica Plummer dad Keith was on Lorraine to discuss I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer’s dad say on Lorraine?

He told her: “She did so well, yesterday was such a big game changer for Jess, up until yesterday’s trial, I thought she was doing very, very well. Some of the trials she’s had to do, I feel, have been harder than some of the others’ [trials].

“Doing the stuff with the rats, the pigeons, the insects, that is totally not Jess, but you can see the determination with her that she wants to do her best and get a larger meal for the rest of the camp.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Keith admitted he encouraged all their family and friends to vote for Jess, as he felt she needed a confidence booster after her trial with AJ Pritchard.

Keith told Lorraine Kelly he thinks Jessica Plummer has been facing harder trials than the others (Credit: ITV)

Outside of the big group trials, Jess has taken on some difficult ones herself this year.

Some of the trials she’s had to do, I feel, have been harder.

When she and dancer AJ did The Harm-ory, she got just one of the six stars they took back home, and it dented her confidence, with her saying on the night that she felt she didn’t even deserve to eat.

In last night’s I’m A Celebrity, Jessica Plummer did a special challenge AND a drinking trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb stars Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie smash drinking trial

However, last night she and Shane managed to get all 12 stars.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jess helped to win a special spa treat for author Giovanna Fletcher.

The actress joined Gi, Corrie’s Beverley Callard and West End star Ruthie Henshall in Mean Massage, which saw them lying on massage beds while all manner of horrible creatures crawled over them.

She smashed it and nominated Giovanna for a luxury spa evening. The others picked presenter Vernon Kay, athlete Hollie Arnold and singer Russell Watson.

