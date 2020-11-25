I’m A Celebrity has gained itself a new legend after Beverley Callard regaled campmates – and viewers – with gossip about husband Jon McEwan.

The Corrie star gleefully revealed that her fourth hubby makes her laugh like a drain, dancing for her in the kitchen every morning.

She then made jaws drop across the nation as she shared her nickname for him – Megashag.

And the reason for that moniker? Well, because he is! Bev then continued to shout Megashag multiple times.

Of course Ant and Dec were quick to take the Mick, telling all Jon’s friends watching to text him.

They then instructed the British viewing public to get #Megashag trending on Twitter.

And lo, within minutes, it was!

Beverley Callard husband Jon to ‘marry’ her again

Bev will get a big surprise from her husband when she leaves the show – unless he has now changed his mind, that is!

Jon is planning on renewing his vows to the 63-year-old soap legend, after her stint in the castle.

The couple married in 2010 but Jon thinks renewing their vows will be a great end to 2020.

Beverley Callard vows

Jon told The Sunday Mirror: “We’ve been through everything – bankruptcy, depression, electroconvulsive therapy, hip operations. We got through it all together.

“So I thought, as a couple, we should celebrate where we are now. She’s my queen already. Just by walking through the I’m A Celeb gates, she’s won in life.”

He added: “In my head, I see candles everywhere, twinkly lights, intimate and romantic. I’m kind of happy we have these restrictions so the guest list doesn’t get out of control.”

Beverley has won over I’m A Celeb viewers over the past week after entering the castle.

Some of her former Corrie co-stars have spoken out in support of her.

On-screen son Simon Gregson admitted the actress “shocked” him when she emptied the camp latrine.

Beverley ‘shocks’ Corrie co-star

The Steve McDonald actor, 46, told Loose Women: “I’m very surprised by the fact she helped clean out the toilet.

“Because if anybody trumps within a mile radius of Bev, you will get a clip around the ear.

“There she is, emptying the latrine. So yeah, I’m shocked about that! She hates toilets, I don’t think she’s even ever had a poo in her life.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Lawson, who previously played her husband Jim in the soap, spoke about Bev in the castle.

He joked about Beverley’s vegan claims after she faced criticism for having “easier” options in the Bushtucker eating trial.

Charlie told The Mirror: “Well, maybe she is or isn’t a vegan. I couldn’t possibly comment.

“If it was a tactic, it meant you wouldn’t eat sheep’s [bleep].

“So look, I’m sure she is vegan bless her, I wouldn’t know, but it’s not a bad ploy if animal penis is on the menu.”

