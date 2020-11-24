I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher gave her campmate Vernon Kay the death stare during last night’s episode.

And on social media, the author’s husband, McFly rocker Tom Fletcher, warned the ex Family Fortunes host to be careful around her when she’s cooking.

What happened on I’m A Celebrity?

Tensions were high in Monday (November 23) evening’s instalment of I’m A Celeb, as the campmates struggled to get along and carry out their chores without stepping on each other’s toes.

And at the end of the episode, Giovanna held her tongue when Vernon annoyed her with a comment about her cooking.

Gi was preparing a meal when Vernon said: “Who can move that frying pan? Because the oil’s burning.”

Giovanna looked at him and he added: “That’s a lot of oil in there…”

The podcaster didn’t respond, though, and instead stared him down.

What did Giovanna Fletcher’s husband Tom say?

And on social media, Giovanna’s husband, Tom, said: “Look, if there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s try to tell Giovanna how to cook something. I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I’ve made that mistake.

“I mean, no one likes that, nobody likes being watched – isn’t that the worst thing? Especially when you’re cooking hare.”

He continued, speaking on his Instagram Stories: “I thought she handled it pretty well.

“They must have been so tired by that point. Have to cook something bizarre… must be tough, I thought she dealt with it, she was quite calm. Hey look, she was calmer in there than she is with me!

“I hope she’s doing alright.”

In another post, he shared a clip of the moment Giovanna stared Vernon down and captioned it: “Step away from the pan, Vernon.”

Giovanna said of her disagreement with the presenter: “There’s definitely some micro management going on, and when you’re in that situation, you’ve got to see it as people trying to be helpful rather than just sticking their oar in.”

