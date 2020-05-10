Maura Higgins slams reports she's dating Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou

Maura Higgins has slammed reports that something is going on between her and Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou.

Alexander recently announced he's split from his wife, fellow pro skater Carlotta Edwards.

There's been reports Maura and Alexander have grown closer in recent months, however, she's now insisted they are just friends.

Maura Higgins slammed reports she's dating her Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou (Credit: ITV)

During a Q&A with fans, she was asked about what she thought of the reports.

We’re in 2020 and a man and a woman still cannot just be friends.

Maura said: "Again, it doesn’t bother me. We’re in 2020 and a man and a woman still cannot just be friends.

"Pure [bleep], you know."

Maura denied the reports (Credit: Instagram)

Alexander and Carlotta split

Last month, Alexander confirmed he and Carlotta had separated with a statement on social media.

It read: "I'm sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it's been a tough time for me personally.

"Carlotta and I have separated.

"Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us.

"I'm looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let's all say home and stay safe."

Earlier in the month, Alexander and Carlotta reportedly took a break amid the marriage rumours.

According to a report in The Sun, Carlotta took off her wedding ring and flew back to her native Canada.

There were rumours Maura and Alexander were getting close (Credit: ITV)

A source told the publication: "Carlotta and Alex are taking a break from their marriage and are trying to work out what they want from the future.

"Isolation is giving them a lot of time to think and both are with their families.

"Alex’s friendship with Maura was the first proper crack in their relationship. But now they’re at breaking point."

Meanwhile, Love Island star Maura has previously hit back at claims Alexander visited her flat for a "secret rendezvous".

What did she say?

She wrote on Twitter: "2020 and yet again a man and woman can not be friends!"

"Me and Alex are friends and Joe and I are friends! YES I have more male friends than female! GET OVER IT!!!"

