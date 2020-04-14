Dancing On Ice's Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards ‘take a break from marriage after curse rumours’

Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards are reportedly taking a break in their marriage following Dancing On Ice 'curse' rumours.

Last month, the couple hit back at rumours their marriage is on the rocks with a loved-up photo.

It was claimed Alexander's relationship with his celebrity partner Maura Higgins caused his marriage to Carlotta to break down.

Read more: Maura Higgins hits back at Dancing On Ice rumours about Alexander Demetriou

However, Maura hit back and insisted she and Alexander are "just friends".

Now, it's been reported that Alexander and Carlotta are taking a break.

Carlotta and Alex are taking a break from their marriage.

According to a report in The Sun, Carlotta has taken off her wedding ring and flown back to her native Cananda.

Meanwhile, Alex has remained in the UK.

A source told the publication: "Carlotta and Alex are taking a break from their marriage and are trying to work out what they want from the future.

Maura Higgins previously insisted she and Alex are just friends (Credit: ITV)

"Isolation is giving them a lot of time to think and both are with their families.

"Alex’s friendship with Maura was the first proper crack in their relationship. But now they’re at breaking point."

The insider claimed Carlotta has "seemed hell-bent on keeping up the pretence that everything is fine".

However, she's now "coming to terms with what has happened and is having a serious think about where she goes from here".

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Carlotta and Alexander for comment.

Alexander and Maura were partnered together on the show back in January.

Last month, it was reported Alexander and Carlotta's marriage was "broken beyond repair".

It was alleged Alexander had been "confiding in Maura about their personal problems" which didn't help.

Alexander and Carlotta's united front

However, Alexander and Carlotta later put on an united front by sharing a loved-up photo.

Carlotta captioned the snap: "Love this one so much. Can’t wait for you guys to see the voting window routine. It’s truly magical."

Read more: DOI couple Carlotta Edwards and Alexander Demetriou shut down rumours their marriage has ‘collapsed’

Days later, Love Island star Maura hit back at claims Alexander visited her flat for a "secret rendezvous".

What did she say?

She wrote on Twitter: "2020 and yet again a man and woman can not be friends!"

"Me and Alex are friends and Joe and I are friends! YES I have more male friends than female! GET OVER IT!!!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.