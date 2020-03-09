DOI couple Carlotta Edwards and Alexander Demetriou shut down rumours their marriage has ‘collapsed’

Carlotta Edwards and Alexander Demetriou have hit back at rumours their marriage is on the rocks with a loved-up photo.

It was reported that the pair's 11-year relationship had hit a breaking point due to Alexander's close relationship with his Dancing On Ice celebrity partner, Love Island star Maura Higgins.

It was also claimed that Carlotta, who has been married to Alexander for four years, had to be "kept away" from Maura during Sunday night's final.

However, the couple have put on a united front on social media with Carlotta sharing a sweet snap of them backstage.

She wrote: "Love this one so much. Can’t wait for you guys to see the voting window routine. It’s truly magical."

It comes after a source told The Sun on Sunday: "Alex’s marriage to Carlotta is all but over, after 11 years together. They are trying to put on a united front for now, but the writing is on the wall.

"They haven’t been happy together in months, and Alex has been ­confiding in Maura about their personal problems, which hasn’t helped. He is besotted with her, and feels she is a much better fit for him than Carlotta, who is livid she is being pushed to one side.

"Their marriage seems to be broken beyond repair, and friends and family are now expecting them to make that publicly known once Dancing On Ice is over."

It was claimed Alexander and Maura became close (Credit: ITV)

The rumours came after Maura confirmed she had split from her Love Island boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

In a statement shared to her Instagram, the star said: "Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

"There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn't to be, and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future."

Alex’s marriage to Carlotta is all but over, after 11 years together.

An insider told MailOnline: "It's going to be a tough time for Maura. She really tried to make things work with Curtis but unfortunately they've gone their separate ways.

"Most of her family and close friends are in Ireland, which will make this time even more difficult for her."

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean then rubbished claims of a show 'curse' as they spoke about the romance on the ice.

Christopher told The Sun: "Romance on ice happens because you get into this bubble and it’s very close, tactile. More than anything, there is trust that has to go into the celebrity-pro partnerships.

"On Dancing On Ice we’ve had a lot of partnerships that have come together and people that have stayed together — and a lot of babies — on both the production and cast side.

"It’s a good thing so it’s not a curse on the Dancing On Ice side."

