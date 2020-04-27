Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou announces split from Carlotta Edwards

Alexander Demetriou has announced he's split from his wife, Dancing On Ice pro Carlotta Edwards.

There have been rumours their marriage has been on the rocks due to Alexander's relationship with his former skating partner Maura Higgins.

Alexander has shared a statement to Instagram confirming he and Carlotta have gone their separate ways.

Alexander's full statement

The statement read: "I'm sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it's been a tough time for me personally.

"Carlotta and I have separated.

"Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us.

"I'm looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let's all say home and stay safe."

Alexander's relationship with Maura on Dancing On Ice reportedly caused problems (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, Alexander and Carlotta reportedly took a break amid the marriage rumours.

According to a report in The Sun, Carlotta took off her wedding ring and flew back to her native Canada.

A source told the publication: "Carlotta and Alex are taking a break from their marriage and are trying to work out what they want from the future.

I'm looking forward to what the future will bring.

"Isolation is giving them a lot of time to think and both are with their families.

"Alex’s friendship with Maura was the first proper crack in their relationship. But now they’re at breaking point."

Meanwhile, their marriage problems started when Alexander reportedly started "confiding in Maura about their personal problems".

However, Alexander and Carlotta later put on an united front by sharing a loved-up photo.

Days later, Love Island star Maura hit back at claims Alexander visited her flat for a "secret rendezvous".

What did she say?

She wrote on Twitter: "2020 and yet again a man and woman can not be friends!"

"Me and Alex are friends and Joe and I are friends! YES I have more male friends than female! GET OVER IT!!!"

