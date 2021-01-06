Nigel Havers returns to our TV screens as the presenter of The Bidding Room on BBC One. But how old is Nigel Havers and is he married?

He’s more famous for his successful acting career, but popular stints as a host on the likes of This Morning have bagged him more presenting jobs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA-nominated star.

The Bidding Room returns, but how old is Nigel Havers and is he married? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Nigel Havers?

Nigel is an actor and presenter, who has been on our TV screens since his first role in 1970.

Due to his charm and string of popular TV roles, he’s firmly entrenched as British TV royalty.

So where’s his recognition Queenie? He deserves an OBE, if not a Knighthood!

Where can we start the petition?

His first acting job was in the radio series Mrs Dale’s Diary and he subsequently went on to work in theatre and TV.

How old is Nigel Havers?

Nigel Allan Havers was born on November 6 1951 in Edmonton, north London.

He is currently 69.

Nigel is the second son of Sir Michael Havers (later Baron Havers), who was a barrister who became Attorney General for England and Wales and, briefly, Lord Chancellor in the Conservative Government in the 1980s.

In fact, many of Nigel’s immediate family had prominent legal careers.

When Nigel took part in BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are? in 2013, he explored his ancestry from an Essex businessman on his father’s side and a Cornish miller on his mother’s side.

Nigel Havers survived I’m a Celebrity to host The Bidding Room (Credit: BBC One)

What is Nigel Havers famous for?

Nigel’s role as Lord Andrew Lindsay in the 1981 British film Chariots of Fire earned him a BAFTA nomination.

He also portrayed Dr Rawlins in the 1987 Steven Spielberg war drama Empire of the Sun, and Ronny in the 1984 David Lean epic A Passage to India.

Nigel’s TV roles include Tom Latimer in the British TV comedy series Don’t Wait Up, and Lewis Archer in Coronation Street.

He has started presenting more in recent years, including stints on This Morning, Good Morning Britain, Posh Hotels with Sally and Nigel, and Secrets of the National Trust with Alan Titchmarsh.

He now hosts The Bidding Room on BBC One.

Why did Nigel quit I’m a Celebrity?

In 2010, Nigel took part in I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! but only lasted 10 days.

He quit the show after a series of electric shocks, and admits he still “has nightmares” about the experience.

He has said: “I just thought, that’s it, I’m going. I’m going to kill [Lembit Opik]. It’s going to be prison or I leave.”

Nigel was in the jungle with eventual winner Stacey Solomon and runner-up Shaun Ryder.

The other contestants were Jenny Eclair, Dom Joly, Kayla Collins, Aggro Santos, Linford Christie, Gillian McKeith, Britt Ekland, Alison Hammond, Lembit Opik and Sheryl Gascoigne.

Nigel portrayed dodgy conman Lewis Archer in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Is Nigel Havers a lord?

Nigel is not a lord, although his dad was.

Lord Michael Havers served in Britain’s top legal posts and prosecuted two controversial bombing cases involving the Irish Republican Army.

Sadly, he died at the age of 69 in 1992.

Is Nigel married?

Nigel is currently married to his third wife.

His first marriage was to Carolyn Cox, from 1974 to their divorce in 1989.

In the mid-80s, Nigel began an affair with Polly Williams, the daughter of actor Hugh Williams and the sister of his friend, the actor Simon Williams.

He admits he had several affairs during his first marriage.

He has spoken openly about feeling torn between his wife Carolyn and their daughter Kate, born in 1977, and his mistress.

Nigel did leave his wife eventually and went on to marry Polly in 1989, until her tragic death in 2004 from ovarian cancer.

​Nigel is now wed to Georgiana Bronfman, who he married in 2007.

Nigel Havers and third wife Georgiana Bronfman take a stroll in London’s Kensington (Credit: Splash News)

Does Nigel have kids?

Nigel has one daughter, Kate, from his first marriage.

Kate Yannaghas, formerly Havers, is now 47 years old.

She is a professional voice actor and has her own children – making Nigel a proud grandad.

What is Nigel Havers in next?

Nigel portrays Roger in the upcoming ITV drama Finding Alice.

He plays the father of Keeley Hawes‘ bereaved widow Alice.

His on-screen wife? Joanna Lumley.

Now that’s a dream cast right there!

What is The Bidding Room on BBC One?

Nigel Havers presents the show in which five dealers bid against one another to buy unusual items from members of the public.

The Bidding Room is set in an old mill deep in the Yorkshire hills.

Alongside the five professional dealers is expert Simon Bower, who attempts to help the hopeful seller.

Items have included a unique piece of farming history, a fascinating tribal mask and a piece of photographic kit from Edwardian times.

Think a cross between Dragon’s Den, the Antiques Roadshow, Bargain Hunt and Dickinson’s Real Deal (but with less fake tan)!

The first series aired in June 2020.

The Bidding Room airs on BBC One at 4.30pm every weekday, and repeats can be watched at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.

