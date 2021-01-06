Alison Hammond reveals she’s hosting Instagram karaoke night

Alison Hammond has announced she’s hosting an Instagram karaoke night tonight.

The presenter appeared on Wednesday’s This Morning via video link and told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her project.

Alison explained she would be having a karaoke night on her Instagram at 7pm.

Alison Hammond revealed her karaoke night on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say about her Instagram karaoke on This Morning?

The star said: “I’d like to invite you to my karaoke evening this evening at 7 o’clock.

“I bought myself a karaoke machine for Christmas because no one else did.

“I’m going to do some karaoke tonight so come and join me.”

Alison will be hosting a karaoke night on Instagram Live tonight (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I’m going to do it on Instagram Live.

“Even if nobody comes, I’ll just sing to myself like I do anyway.”

Viewers were thrilled to see Alison back on the programme today.

One person said: “I just love Alison Hammond.”

Another wrote: “I wish I had a karaoke machine to join in.”

Viewers loved seeing Alison back on the show (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted Alison: “Gosh… can you Phil/Holly do a drunk karaoke night please.”

Meanwhile, Alison will be returning to the show on Friday to host alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The pair are replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who hosted the Friday slot for 15 years.

Speaking about landing the role, Alison said in November: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

Dermot and Alison will host This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

However, landing the new role has reportedly caused some abuse towards Alison from trolls.

According to reports, Alison reportedly had ‘duty of care’ meetings with ITV.

A source told The Sun: “Alison is a tough cookie, but the vitriol from some so-called fans of This Morning has been impossible for her to ignore.”

