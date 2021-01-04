Coronation Street character Sean Tully will “ruin his neighbours” in a new storyline set to air this year.

Last year, viewers saw Sean’s son Dylan Wilson return to cobbles. But it was revealed Dylan will eventually be coming to Weatherfield on a more permanent basis.

And, while Dylan’s return will bring out a better side of Sean, his attempts to support his son will lead to some morally questionable behaviour.

Sean has started selling beauty products (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sean Tully’s 2021 storyline

Over the past few weeks, Sean has started to sell makeup and beauty products, but it seems like it will end up bringing trouble.

Speaking about the storyline, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod told Entertainment Daily and other media: “He [Sean] won’t be doing anything criminal shall we say.

“But it’s more to do with the fact that he gets involved with this kind of pyramid scheme which ends up ruining some of his neighbours.”

Other cobbles residents have also started selling the products (Credit: ITV)

‘Sean doesn’t realise what he’s getting involved in at first’

He added: “But he’s convincing himself that he’s doing nothing wrong, that it’s capitalism and ‘isn’t this how the world works?’ And ‘if everybody works as hard as me then people wouldn’t be failing, they could be a success like I am.’

“It’s an unashamedly moral tale of capitalism taken to the extreme and the damage it can do to communities and people. It’s nothing as black and white as Sean turning to crime or anything like that.

“It’ll really play to Antony [Cotton’s] strengths.

“Sean doesn’t realise what he’s getting involved with at first. But it dawns on him what it’s doing to him and his relationships with his friends.”

It’ll be great to see actor Antony get a beefy storyline to get to grips with again!

Sean’s son Dylan will be back again (Credit: ITV)

Dylan’s return

Last year, Dylan returned to Coronation Street with actor Liam McCheyne reprising his role.

He will be coming back this year on a more permanent basis, but it has not been revealed why.

