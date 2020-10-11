Joanna Lumley returns to Coronation Street for the 60th anniversary

Joanna Lumley is making a return to Coronation Street to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The legendary actress appeared in the soap as Elaine Perkins in 1973 and is the first of a host of famous faces to pay tribute in the run up to the landmark anniversary.

Joanna Lumley is back on Coronation Street to celebrate its 60th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Speaking from behind the Rovers’ bar, she said: “I can hardly believe I’m saying this but I’m saying happy birthday to Coronation Street for 60 years.

“It’s unbelievable and what makes it more unbelievable that I Elaine Perkins, who was never allowed in the Rovers Return, am now behind here holding up my glass and saying to you all the cast and crew then and now – happy happy birthday, a thousand congratulations.”

The soap has also announced a 60 day countdown featuring a host of famous faces paying tribute to the cobbles.

Messages will appear each day via the soap’s official social media channels from famous fans, charities, cast members and, of course, the viewers.

With 10,000 episodes under its belt, Corrie is the longest-running serial drama in history.

There are only 60 days to go until Coronation Street's 60th Anniversary! We're celebrating each day with a series of very special messages. To launch #60For60 with a touch of class, here's the absolutely fabulous Joanna Lumley.#Corrie60 #Corrie @itv @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/vpoVgo6SpZ — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) October 11, 2020

To celebrate this incredible milestone, between now and December 9th, ITV has an array of celebrations planned.

It will screen special shows, publish an anniversary book, launch new products and unveiling unique social media content.

Coronation Street celebrates its 60th anniversary on December 9.

Coronation Street reveals explosive 60th anniversary spoilers

And it’s planning a host of explosive storylines for that week.

At the centre of the anniversary drama is of course Coronation Street itself as the residents unite to save the cobbles from the dastardly dealings of Ray.

Yasmeen’s court case will take place in the explosive week of episodes (Credit: ITV)

Having bought up most of the property and businesses in the area, Ray is ready to flatten the lot.

He plans to make way for his new development – which will change Weatherfield forever.

As the bulldozers arrive on the cobbles the race is on to save Britain’s most famous street.

Meanwhile in court, Yasmeen Nazir finally faces the courts for stabbing abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe.

The end of her trial will come as the anniversary week begins.

Will justice be done or is the nightmare only just beginning for Yasmeen and Alya?

Meanwhile, two people battle to keep a shameful secret that will ruin their lives and those around them.

Nothing stays quiet for long in soaps, and as the week progresses the web of lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them.

