Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash fans were thrilled over the couple getting engaged on Christmas Eve.

Now the tearful and emotional Loose Women star, 31, has taken to social media site Instagram to share the first photo of them as an engaged couple.

Joe and Stacey cosied up

What did Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look like in the snap?

The adorable snap showed Joe, 38, wrapping his arms around his new fiancée.

Stacey, meanwhile, had a great big grin on her face and showed off her amazing new ring.

With their dogs in the foreground, Stacey captioned the image: “My fiancé. It just doesn’t get old.

“My first picture with my future husband (sounds so weird).”

She then went on to wish fans and followers a happy New Year.

What else did Stacey say?

“Just wanted to come on here and say, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages and kindness it means the world,” she continued.

“Sharing this with you was like telling my family.

Hoping that 2021 brings hope, happiness and health with it.

“Thank you for everything in 2020, couldn’t have done it without you… I cannot wait for a fresh new year to begin.

“Hoping that 2021 brings hope, happiness and health with it. Love you all to the moon and back.”

Fans rushed to congratulate the pair

How did Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash fans react?

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou said simply, “Happy New Year”, followed by a string of red heart emojis.

Cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch chipped in and said: “Absolutely perfect and beautiful! Sending you both lots of love bubs.

“Happy New Year to you all and happy New Year to anyone who sees this comment. Let’s hope 2021 is full of health and happiness xxxxx.”

Elsewhere, presenter and broadcaster Gaby Roslin gushed: “Just so wonderful.

“Happy New Year you two gorgeousnesses.”

Stacey shared Christmas with followers

How did Stacey spend Christmas?

The Loose Women star gave fans a peek into the Solomon-Swash Christmas over the festive period.

Over the course of several Insta Story images, she showed the family – including kids Zachary, Leighton and little Rex – opening presents.

She said: “I have been in an engagement/Christmas bubble. All I’ve done is play with my babies and eat.”

