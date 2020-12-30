Everyone likes to show off their Christmas decorations, presents and incredible festive dinners and here in the UK, celebrities are no exception.

From as early as November, Brits’ social feeds throw up some truly outlandish festive decorations as the stars looked to outdo each other in the decking-the-halls department. And that continued on December 25 as the stars offered fans a glimpse of their celebrations.

Here’s our list of the biggest UK show-offs this Christmas.

The celebrity could love to show off their Elf On The Shelf antics (Credit: SplashNews)

UK celebrities who were the biggest show-offs this year

Ayda and Robbie Williams

The couple impressed fans with some really hilarious Elf On The Shelf scenes over the last few weeks.

The model and the former Take That singer showed their followers how incredibly imaginative they can be when it comes to cooking up antics involving the cheeky elves.

And on Christmas Day night, they shared a clip of Robbie belting out tunes on a karaoke machine they bought for daughter Teddy. Fun overload!

Earlier, on her Instagram page on Christmas Eve, Ayda had shared a snap of herself looking glam in front of their magnificent Christmas tree.

Fans known Stacey loves a visually stunning Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon

Fans know Stacey loves to go all out with her festive displays, and this year – despite the coronavirus putting a dampener on everything – was no different for the Loose Women favourite.

On her Instagram, she’s posted snaps of the eye-popping decorations up at the family home.

Stacey later revealed, on Christmas Eve, that Joe Swash popped the question to her. Of course, she took flashed the huge ring to her fans.

McFly rocker Tom and Gi are huge fans of Christmas (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Tom Fletcher

McFly rocker Tom Fletcher – famously a fan of the festive period – struggled to wait until his wife Giovanna came home from I’m A Celebrity before putting the decorations up.

While Giovanna was still in the castle, Tom blew fans away with pics of what could be the most colourful Christmas display of all time.

Then on Christmas Day, Tom posted a picture that could well show the happiest family on Earth.

UK celebrities Amanda Holden and Stacey Solomon among biggest show-offs

Amanda Holden

BGT favourite Amanda Holden had her followers brimming with envy on Christmas Day, but not because of her presents or decorations.

The TV star, who had a single out this year, shared a picture showing off her incredible figure, flashing a leg in a split gown while Santa looked on.

In the comments, some followers told her she was ageing ‘like a fine wine’, while others joked that she really had excited Father Christmas this year.

Kelly Brook

Radio presenter and model Kelly Brook took to Instagram on December 25 to reflect on what a ‘weird’ day it was, as she lives under Tier 4 lockdown rules.

However, the restrictions didn’t stop her from having what appeared to be an incredible Christmas.

Photos she shared on Instagram made it look like a contender for the most relaxed Yule on record.

Her Majesty is having a quiet one this year – but has still gone all out with the decs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen

Speaking of Queens, where would a list like this be without featuring… yes, the actual Queen!

It’s a well-known fact that the royal households are home to some of the most jaw-dropping displays over Christmas.

As is the case for many of us, her Majesty is having a pared-down Christmas this year at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip.

However, they haven’t held back on the decorations! The Royal Family’s social media platforms shared a snap of the tree at Windsor’s St George’s Hall – and it’s truly a sight to behold.

A description read: “The magnificent 20-foot-high Norway spruce tree… was taken from Windsor Great Park and has been dressed with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments.”

On Christmas Day, the Queen’s Instagram account topped it off with a clip of St George’s Chapel choir. They sang We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Way to leave us all wishing we could have gone and actually listened to a choir!

