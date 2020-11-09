Keeley Hawes fans have been given a first look at Finding Alice, a new six-part drama written by the writers of The Durrells.

The actress, 44, recently wowed in ITV crime drama Honour, but she’s set to delight fans with another brand-new drama for the channel.

And it’s not only Keeley starring in it – there’s an all-star cast, too.

But what’s it about and when will it be on?

What is Keeley Hawes drama Finding Alice about?

Keeley plays Alice, a woman who has been married to Harry for 20 years.

When they move into their dream house, tragedy strikes as Harry falls down the stairs and dies.

Alice is then left to pick up the pieces and fend for herself for the first time in a long time.

Soon, Alice discovers that Harry isn’t quite what he seemed and finds evidence of debt, secrets, suspicion and criminality.

ITV says: “This is a brilliant script – emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice.”

Who else is in Finding Alice?

As we mentioned earlier, Finding Alice isn’t just about Keeley Hawes – there’s an all-star cast in this drama.

Former Waterloo Road and Emmerdale star Jason Merrells plays Alice’s soon-to-be-late husband Harry.

Elsewhere, Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers star as Alice’s parents, Sarah and Roger.

Cold Feet and Gentleman Jack star Gemma Jones is also part of the cast, as is The Good Karma Hospital’s Kenneth Cranham.

But that’s not all – familiar faces Sharon Rooney and Rhashan Stone also appear.

Where was it filmed?

The cast were spotted earlier this year filming in and around Surrey.

Locations in central Epsom such as the Town Hall and Roseberry Park were used.

It’s thought that Surrey was used for a fictional town called Manning in the series.

When will Finding Alice air?

Last month, Keeley took to Twitter to share news that it was a wrap with fans.

She said: “It’s been a long journey and we are so grateful to every single person who made our special show happen, and such a pleasure to work on. I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

ITV tells us this fab-sounding series starts in early 2021.

