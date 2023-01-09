Silent Witness season 26 Familiar Faces cast: Kate Robbins and Jack Ryder star!

Silent Witness series 26 continues this week with the two-parter Familiar Faces – and the cast of episode 3 and 4 is full of top TV talent.

There’s a comedy ledge – and EastEnders glamour-puss – as well as a Sherwood alumni, and huge 90s soap heartthrob.

Of course, fans of the BBC One show will be pleased to see the return of Jack’s niece Cara, too, played by partially deaf actress Rhiannon May.

In the episodes, an abandoned lorry is found at a quarry with several dead and dying people in the back.

At first it appears to be a case of sex trafficking, but it soon becomes clear that all is not as it seems.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Silent Witness episodes 3 and 4, Familiar Faces.

David Caves as Jack Hodgson, alongside Nadine Marshall who guest stars as Torres in Silent Witness’ Familiar Faces (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Silent Witness Familiar Faces cast: Nadine Marshall plays DI Sarah Torres

Nadine Marshall guest stars as DI Sarah Torres in the popular series about a team of forensic pathologists.

DI Sarah Torres is a no-nonsense copper who works alongside Nikki and Jack on their latest case.

And viewers will recognise actress Nadine from several high profile roles.

She recently played Jenny Harris in the cast of the brilliant BBC drama Sherwood.

Actress Nadine Marshall, 51, appeared an as old flame of DI Salisbury.

Trigger Point fans will know Nadine as DSU Marianne Hamilton in the 2022 thriller.

She also played Alicia Cobden in Time, Jesse in Small Axe, DS Shola O’Halloran in Save Me, and Christine in The Innocents.

Nadine has appeared in National Treasure, Old Jack’s Boat, and Waterloo Road, among other roles.

Rhiannon May returns as Jack’s niece Cara in Silent Witness’ Familiar Faces (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Rhiannon May stars as Cara Connelly

Actress Rhiannon May, 23, reprises her role as Jack Hodgson’s niece Cara Connelly.

The character first appeared in 2021, in the episodes Bad Love and Brother’s Keeper.

In fact, her performance as Cara was her first ever TV role.

Nottingham-born Rhiannon told the Nottingham Post about her feelings on joining the BBC One show.

She said: “It was actually my first professional job ever.

“The reaction has been a bit wild – some Silent Witness fans on twitter are hardcore.

“It was so weird seeing myself on the telly the first time, I hadn’t seen any of it beforehand so even though I knew I couldn’t do anything to change it, I was still so nervous.”

Rhiannon has also appeared in the short film Silent Pride as Ffion, and The Riley Sisters as Jess.

Rhiannon is a deaf actress, who has worn a hearing aid since she was a teenager.

Kate Robbins as Bev in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Kate Robbins portrays Bev

Actress and comedian Kate Robbins guest stars as Bev in Silent Witness series 26.

However, she doesn’t appear until the second part – episode 4 – of Familiar Faces.

She plays Bev, but you’ll find no spoilers here about her character.

Suffice to say, she is her typical brilliant self!

Kate, 64, is mum to Emily Atack, but very much famous in her own right, too.

She’s known for her varied career as a singer, comedian and actor.

She scored a top 10 single in the UK Official Charts with More Than in Love in the early 1980s – and even represented us in the Eurovision Song Contest!

Acting roles include Penny Spencer-Wright in After Life, where fans demanded she get her own spin-off show.

She’s also voiced several characters in Spitting Image, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Joan Collins, and Cherie Blair.

Kate also had her one comedy sketch show, as well as one with her brother Ted.

EastEnders fans will know she recently played Jen Glover in the BBC soap.

Kate Bracken as Lucy in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

Silent Witness Familiar Faces cast: Kate Bracken plays Lucy Stevens

Actress Kate Bracken plays Lucy Stevens in Silent Witness series 26, episodes 3 and 4.

Her character has a crucial role in the events that play out.

Scottish actress Kate, 33, is known for her role as Alex Millar in Being Human.

She also played Karen in Misfits, Alice Craig in DCI Banks, and Grace Douglas in One of Us.

More recently, she played Dr Greer Barrie in Killing Eve, Alice Lowry in Whitstable Pearl, and Lynda Morton in ED! fave Shetland.

Jack Ryder, seen here as villain Evan Crowhurst in Holby City, guest stars in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Jack Ryder stars as Frank Turner

Actor Jack Ryder plays the manager of a halfway house for young offenders just out of prison.

DI Torres and Jack pay him a visit when trying to track down a young offender called Will, who is likely linked to trafficking – and also missing.

It’s a relatively small part for an actor who was one of the biggest heartthrobs ever in EastEnders.

Jack, 41, played Jamie in the BBC soap from 1998 to 2002.

He and Kym Marsh – who were married for seven years – were THE showbiz couple at that time.

After his divorce and a few years popping up in smaller TV roles, he joined the cast of Holby City in 2019.

He portrayed villain Evan Crowhurst until his dramatic departure later the same year.

Violent scenes involving Evan left some viewers dismayed.

Lucy Black, seen here as Sandra Tanner in Doctors, guest stars in Silent Witness series 26 (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness Familiar Faces cast: Lucy Black plays Kerry Tooney

Lucy Black plays Kerry Tooney in the cast of Silent Witness Familiar Faces.

Kerry has a tragic link to the lorry and the dead bodies inside.

Lucy Black is a jobbing actress who has been on our TV screens ever since 1996, and has popped up in some of our favourite shows.

Some of her most notable roles include Hatty Laggan in Jericho, Florence Petridis in The Durrells, and Maria Taylor in Innocent.

Gentleman Jack fans will know her as Mary Sowden, a role she played in both series.

Helene Maksoud played May Radfield in Coronation Street, but now stars in Silent Witness (Credit: ITV1)

Helene Maksoud is Ms Bashir

Actress Helene Maksoud portrays Ms Bashir in Silent Witness series 26.

As an actor, she has rubbed shoulders with Christian Bale, Heath Ledger and Rob Lowe in films including The Dark Knight, Hellboy and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

In 2019, she joined the cast of Corrie as May Radfield.

In 2022, she reappeared in the ITV soap in another entirely different role as Gabrielle – the wife of Stephen Reid.

Her television credits include EastEnders, Doctors, Bridgerton and Shetland.

Helene played Dr Reuben in five episodes of EastEnders.

Who else stars in Silent Witness episode 3 and 4 Familiar Faces?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Dr Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur.

Newcomer Maisie Ayres plays Maeve Tooney in the drama about pathologists, while Eoin Lynch stars as Marcus Tilman.

Sophia Carlo portrays Natia Beridze, Deya Du Preez is Elene, and Doctors’ actress Maria Forrester stars as Ketevan Gvazava.

Nicola Sloane stars as Nurse Vi Froggat – Home Fires viewers might recognise her from her role as Hazel Flintham.

Emilio Villa-Muhammad, who played Faraday’s Son in The Man Who Fell to Earth, stars as Tommy Shaw.

Broken star Muna Otaru portrays Shelia Shaw, while Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw actor Joshua Coombes stars as Will Sturton.

Tommy Oldroyd stars as Damian, Hetty Feather actor Gus Barry plays Robbie Tooney, Ranhee Yoo stars as Maya Park, and Aaron Garland plays the hero teenager.

Meanwhile, Hector Abbott is Cal, Craig Anthony-Kel is ICU Nurse, Yiannis Alexious is Mr Fasarakos, Theo Bougouneau, Polina Sulim is a hospital administrator, and Florian Rafuna stars as Jason.

Silent Witness episodes 3 and 4 – entitled Familiar Faces – airs on Monday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9pm.

