Silent Witness The Penitent cast on BBC One: Stars of episodes 1 & 2 of series 26

Silent Witness is back with a whopping 26th series to liven up those long winter days – opening with a fabulous cast and twisted tale, The Penitent!

There are also two new faces at the Lyell, and favourites from A Very British Scandal and The Pursuit of Love!

So what’s Silent Witness The Penitent about and who’s in it? Are Jack and Nikki still together?

And which rock star’s daughter is it in?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Sophia Myles joins the cast as investigator Laine Cassidy (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Silent Witness The Penitent cast: Sophia Myles plays Laine Cassidy

Sophia Myles takes on the role of steely Laine Cassidy, the no-nonsense head of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

She’s quickly on the scene after a wealthy banker falls from a London high-rise.

Sophia’s a familiar face to fans of A Very British Scandal – she played American socialite Louise “Oui Oui” Campbell, Duchess of Argyll.

Other TV roles include Rebecca Bishop in two seasons of A Discovery of Witches, plus appearances in Doctor Who as Madame du Pompadour, Spooks, Heartbeat and Foyle’s War.

Her movie roles include the iconic Lady Penelope in Thunderbirds and Erika in Underworld, plus Darcy in Transformers: Age Of Extinction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issy Knopfler (@issyknopfler)

Silent Witness The Penitent cast: Issy Knopfler plays Chloe

Issy Knopfler plays forensic science student Chloe, who approaches Nikki after a lecture for help.

Her surname will be very familar to Dire Straits fans!

Yes, rising star Issy is the daughter of the band’s frontman Mark Knopfler. Her mum is actress and writer Kitty Aldridge, who appeared in period dramas including Maurice and A Room With A View back in the Eighties.

Fans of Channel 4’s thriller Before We Die will recognise Issy, who played Bianca, the youngest child in the Mimica crime family.

It’s not the first time she has appeared with Emilia Fox – they were both in Acorn TV’s 2022 detective series Signore Volpa. Issy played Alice Shepherd in two episodes.

Aki Omoshaybi plays new pathologist Professor Gabriel Folukoya (Credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

Silent Witness The Penitent cast: Aki Omoshaybi plays Professor Gabriel Folukova

When Jack (David Caves) needs a second opinion, he calls in data expert and pathologist Gabriel Folukova, played by Aki Omoshaybi.

The Professor is a feisty character who speaks his mind – and we could be seeing a lot more of him around the Lyell this season!

Aki grew up with a foster family in Portsmouth, and trained as an actor and dancer. He appeared the several West End shows before moving into film and TV.

He’s known as Langston Hughes in BBC1’s period drama The Pursuit of Love, and has also guest starred in Midsomer Murders.

Aki played Henry Wade in Acorn TV‘s comedy drama Queens of Mystery, and had a small role in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

He also wrote, directed, produced and starred in the indie feature film, Real.

Italian actor Matteo Carlomagno plays a member of the mafia (Credit: Stefano Chiappi Management)

Matteo Carlomagno plays Stephen

As Jack and Nikki’s investigation deepens, they discover links to the “Ndrangheta”.

It’s a mafia group involved in cocaine smuggling and people trafficking. Stephen claims he’s just the “driver”.

He’s played by Italian actor Matteo Carlomagno – a familiar face in Italy.

Matteo also starred with Emilia Fox is Acorn TV’s detective drama Signore Volpa, playing Matteo Vitale.

He has appeared in many Italian-language series, most recently Studio Battaglia.

Matteo’s movie credits include All The Money In the World and Jumper.

Alastair Michael plays Velvy Schur, a new assistant in the Lyell Centre (Credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

Silent Witness The Penitent cast: Alastair Michael plays Velvy

Say hello to the newest member of the Lyell team: trainee Velvy Schur, played by Alastair Michael.

Velvy recently left an Orthodox Jewish community. He was recommended by former Lyell forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery (we still miss her, but Velvy soon wins a place in your heart).

While Nikki takes him under her wing, Jack finds his endless questions irritating!

Rising star Alastair is best known for playing Lionel in BBC1’s swinging Sixties drama, Ridley Road.

He also appeared as Smudger in the crime comedy-drama series Snatch.

Rhiannon May returns as Silent Witness fan favourite Cara Connelly (Credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

Who else is in the cast of Silent Witness series 26?

Of course, Emilia Fox returns as Nikki and David Caves as Jack. ED! is delighted to confirm that their love is still blossoming!

There’s no Simone (Genesis Lynea) who left for Trinidad at the end of last season.

But Jack’s lovely niece Cara Connelly returns, played by deaf actress Rhiannon May.

Guest stars to look out for in the rest of the 10 episode series include Jemma Redgrave – who has previously portrayed DI Jill Raymond in Silent Witness.

Former EastEnders and Holby City star Jack Ryder also guest stars, along with Anna Burnett (Glacella in The Witcher) and Rosina Carbone (Hannah Washington in Gentleman Jack).

What storylines are in Silent Witness series 26?

There’s lots to look forward to in the 10-part series.

As usual, each story is built across two episodes.

Storylines include an abandoned lorry which the team suspect is linked to people trafficking.

There’s also drama around a music festival, plus a train crash linked to climate change protestors.

And an atmospheric episode about the police set on the Isle of Sheppey!

Read more: Silent Witness series 26: Nikki and Jack return with two new cast members

Series 26 of Silent Witness will begin on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of Silent Witness? Leave us a message on our Facebook page, @EntertainmentDailyFix.