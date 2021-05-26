Before We Die on C4: What’s it about, how many episodes is it and how can I watch it?

Lesley Sharp leads the cast of brand new crime thriller Before We Die on C4, but what’s it about?

How many episodes is it and how can I watch the entire series?

Here’s everything you need to know about Before We Die on Channel 4.

The cast of Before We Die on Channel 4 (Credit: C4)

Read more: Len Goodman announces return to British TV on new Channel 4 show

Before We Die on C4: What’s it about?

The new crime thriller introduces us to DI Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp), a detective fighting the propect of retirement every step of the way.

When her married lover and fellow police officer Sean Hardacre (Bill Ward) goes missing in mysterious circumstances, she persuades her colleagues to launch an urgent manhunt.

She manages to contact Sean’s confidential source Izzy, but it’s too late – Sean’s found brutally murdered the next day.

Hannah becomes determined to find whoever is responsible for killing Sean.

And the investigation leads her to a criminal Croatian family called the Mimicas.

At the heart of the tale is Hannah’s dysfunctional relationship with her son, who she shopped for drug dealing.

Christian (Patrick Gibson) has never forgiven her for the years he spent in jail.

Before We Die is an unpredictable drama, full of twists.

It is adapted from the hit Swedish series of the same name.

Before We Die on C4: How many episodes is it?

Before We Die is six episodes in total.

Each episode is an hour long (including ad breaks).

At the moment, there is just one series.

However, the original Swedish thriller is two series.

So there’s hope for more on Channel 4!

Vincent Regan in Before We Die (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: BBC drama Time: BBC unveils first look at new Sean Bean and Stephen Graham prison drama

How can I watch Before We Die?

Before We Die begins on Wednesday May 26 2021 at 9pm on C4.

All six episodes will be available on All 4 after episode one.

So you can binge it if you like!

What happens in episode one?

When Detective Inspector Hannah Laing kisses her married lover Sean Hardacre goodbye one morning, she never imagines it will be the last time she will see her fellow detective alive.

But Sean goes missing and his brutalised corpse is recovered the following day.

Determined to find whoever is responsible for killing him, Hannah accesses one of Sean’s confidential contacts and persuades ‘Izzy’ to help her unpick the tangled threads of Sean’s investigation into the Mimicas.

The Mimicas are a tight-knit family who left Croatia for Bristol and now run a successful restaurant…

Which just happens to be where Hannah’s estranged son Christian works…

Buckle up, it’s going to be a rollercoaster ride!

The Croatians are coming, and nothing will get in their way…#BeforeWeDie starts on the 26th April at 9pm on Channel 4, with episodes weekly or binge the rest on All 4. pic.twitter.com/h1PZkxMK5y — Before We Die (@BeforeWeDie4) May 22, 2021

Where is it filmed?

Before We Die is based in and around Bristol.

However, some scenes were also filmed abroad during the pandemic – with the cast inhabiting a covid-secure bubble.

Actress Lesley Sharp explains: “We shot a lot of the show in and around Brussels, but the setting is Bristol.

“There’s a marriage of winter in the UK with the euro lowlands and the aspiration is to make the UK landscape look as troubled and bleak at times as the world our characters are trying to move through.”

Before We Die on Channel 4 starts on Wednesday May 26 2021 at 9pm. All six episodes will be available on All 4 after episode one.

Will you be tuning in to watch Before We Die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.