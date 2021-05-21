The BBC has unveiled its first look at new drama Time starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

Sean and Line of Duty star Stephen star as two men on the edge in a hard-hitting portrayal of life in a rough British prison.

Mark Cobden (Bean) is newly imprisoned, consumed by guilt for his crime, and way out of his depth in the volatile world of prison life.

He meets Eric McNally (Graham), an excellent prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge.

However, when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice between his principles and his family.

New drama Time will debut on BBC later this year (Credit: BBC)

Who else stars in new BBC drama Time?

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham both star in the highly-anticipated new drama. Sean is known for his Hollywood roles such as Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

Meanwhile, lots of UK viewers will know Stephen from his role in BBC One show Line of Duty.

But they aren’t the only faces viewers may recognise in the new drama.

Time also stars well-known actors including Siobhan Finneran, Sue Johnston, Hannah Walters, David Calder and Nadine Marshall.

They are joined by Michael Socha, Aneurin Barnard, Jack McMullen and James Nelson-Joyce.

Sue Johnston also guest stars in Time (Credit: BBC)

Where can I watch the trailer?

The BBC unveiled the first trailer for the show on Friday (May 21).

Fans rushed to share their thoughts, with one commenting: “Stephen Graham is without doubt one of the greatest actors of his generation. Incredibly talented.”

“Sean Bean and Stephen Graham. Sign me up,” said another.

A third replied: “I’m so excited for this but I’m about 90% sure Sean Bean is going to die which makes me sad because I love him.”

While a fourth added: “From bent copper to bent prison guard… AC-12 crossover incoming!”