Silent Witness: Fans devastated as Liz Carr's Clarissa reveals plans to quit the Lyell team

Fans of BBC drama Silent Witness were left begging show bosses not to axe Clarissa Mullery after the character revealed plans to move on to pastures new.

During last night's (February 3 2020) episode, forensic examiner Clarissa (Liz Carr) dropped a rather huge bombshell in a meeting with Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern), Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves).

Thomas and Nikki didn't believe Clarissa at first (Credit: BBC)

She told them, somberly: "I have an announcement. I've decided it's time for me to leave the Lyell.

"My notice, I think, I have to give you a month, Thomas? I'm not sure, but obviously I'll fulfil whatever.

"I love my work here, working with you all. I've never been so happy. I can't imagine what it's going to be like..."

It followed the death of her mum (Credit: BBC)

Speaking further, Clarissa revealed that the decision was influenced by the tragic death of her mother.

In the previous two-parter, Clarissa's mum was being treated for cancer, but she had to admit that the treatment wasn't working and it was time to say goodbye.

With mum's death, I just know deep down it's time for me to move on.

She told Nikki, in the second of last week's (January 28 2020) episodes: "I feel so at home here among the dead. But no one warned me this would be so difficult."

However, it seems the death proved to be too much for her to be able to continue her crucial work at the Lyell Centre.

She continued, breaking the news in last night's instalment: "With mum's death, I just know deep down it's time for me to move on.

"To focus less on the death and more on the living, on life."

Clarissa announced she's moving on (Credit: BBC)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "Clarissa can't leave #SilentWitness."

Another said: "Please don't be actually leaving @thelizcarr It would not be the same without you! Jack needs his Clarissa x #SilentWitness."

A third said: "#SilentWitness wouldn't be the same without our #Clarissa."

Someone else tweeted: "Love Clarissa, such strong performances from @thelizcarr, please don't leave #silentwitness."

As if the potential of losing one key character wasn't hard enough for fans of the long-running show, Jack got into a spot of trouble at the end of last night's episode.

Jack was exposed to a deadly nerve agent (Credit: BBC)

He fought to help save DS Vail (Adelle Leonce) after she came into contact with a nerve agent, but she died a painful death before she could reach the hospital.

In tense closing scenes, Jack struggled to breath as he too was rushed to hospital, having come into contact with the deadly substance.

- Silent Witness continues on Wednesday (February 5 2020) at 9pm on BBC One

