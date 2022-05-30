Silent Witness continues its special 25th anniversary series on BBC One, and Cara Connelly is at the centre of a heartbreaking storyline for Jack…

Viewers who watched the last series in 2021 will remember the character.

So who is Cara Connelly, what is her connection to Jack, and who plays her?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Rhiannon Jones plays Cara Connelly in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Cara Connelly in Silent Witness?

Cara Connelly is Jack Hodgson’s niece in Silent Witness.

She first appeared in 2021, in the episodes Bad Love and Brother’s Keeper.

Jack helped bring Cara and her estranged dad together.

All we know about her role in the History episodes is that she meets up with Jack during a tense family drama which results in heartache.

Why does Cara Connelly show up in series 25 episode 4?

In part four of six, a secret from his father propels Jack to Belfast on an urgent mission.

As familial secrets come to the surface, Jack faces tragedy head-on.

Jack is seen having a heart-to-heart with his niece Cara in preview pictures of the episode.

If we told you anymore, we would be dropping some serious spoilers…

Rhiannon Jones as Cara Connelly in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Is Cara Jack’s daughter in Silent Witness?

In series 24 of Silent Witness in 2021, Jack met Cara Connelly.

Cara was introduced as the daughter of Jack’s convict brother Ryan Kelvin.

However, over the course of the series, Jack faced a life changing problem…

The character was forced to confront the fact that Cara Connelly may be his own daughter, rather than his niece.

Jack – and viewers – eventually discovered that Cara is NOT Jack’s daughter.

Who plays Cara in Silent Witness?

Actress Rhiannon Jones reprises her role as Cara Connelly in the Silent Witness episodes History.

Rising star Rhiannon first appeared in the 2021 episodes Bad Love and Brother’s Keeper.

In fact, her performance as Cara was her first ever TV role.

Nottingham-born Rhiannon told the Nottingham Post about her feelings on joining the BBC One show.

She said: “It was actually my first professional job ever.

“The reaction has been a bit wild – some Silent Witness fans on twitter are hardcore.

“It was so weird seeing myself on the telly the first time, I hadn’t seen any of it beforehand so even though I knew I couldn’t do anything to change it, I was still so nervous.

“The support from all my mates and my family has meant so much though, everyone’s just hyping me up which is pretty nice.”

Rhiannon has also appeared in the short film Silent Pride as Ffion.

Actress Rhiannon Jones wears a hearing aid (Credit: BBC One)

Is Rhiannon Jones deaf?

Rhiannon is a deaf actress, who has worn a hearing aid since she was a teenager.

She has said: “My hearing loss was first recognised when I was in secondary school.

“At that time, I didn’t find it very easy to ask people to face me so I could lipread, or speak clearer or repeat things and I wasn’t very confident in myself or my deafness.

“Now I am a lot more open about what I need and I find that has made me a lot more confident.

“I wear hearing aids and definitely don’t hide them anymore – they’re bright orange!

“And, because I spent a big chunk of my life lipreading without even realising, I’m very good at it.”

Despite any difficulties Rhiannon says her deafness is no barrier to her acting career.

She says: “My deafness has never been and will never be the barrier I face in my career.”

Silent Witness series 25 continues with episodes 3 and 4 on Monday May 30 and Tuesday May 31 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

