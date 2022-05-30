Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 cast: Two infamous soap stars join the BBC One drama!

BBC One’s special episodes to mark series 25 of Silent Witness continue this week, and there’s one hell of a guest cast – so who stars in History episodes 3 and 4?

Amanda Burton continues to appear in the episodes, which make up six special instalments in honour of the landmark series.

And, as if Amanda Burton coming back wasn’t exciting enough, the guest cast includes some very familiar soap faces this week (Monday May 30 and Tuesday 31 May 2022)

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Silent Witness series 25 episode 3!

Amanda Burton as Sam Ryan in Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

What happens in Silent Witness episode 3: History?

In part three of six, a woman confesses to murdering her husband.

The Lyell team must determine if all is as it seems (which, of course, it isn’t)…

Meanwhile, Simone is shocked to be reunited with a detective from her childhood and struggles to untangle her past.

In part four of six, a secret from his father propels Jack to Belfast on an urgent mission.

As familial secrets come to the surface, Jack faces tragedy head-on.

Meanwhile, Simone and Nikki investigate a burned body, which seems to hold puzzles of its own.

Duncan Preston as DI Johnny Campbell in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 cast: Duncan Preston stars as DI Johnny Campbell

Veteran actor Duncan Preston guest stars in Silent Witness series 25 episodes 3 and 4.

He plays DI Johnny Campbell in the cast.

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know the 75-year-old actor as Doug Potts in the ITV soap.

He portrayed the (mostly) comedic character from 2007 to 2020.

Duncan is also known for his work with Victoria Wood, including his role of Clifford in the soap opera parody Acorn Antiques.

He also starred as Stan in the sitcom Dinnerladies.

Other TV roles include Ken Paradise in Love & Marriage, Jonathan Haslam in the sitcom Surgical Spirit, and the role of Kevin’s dad in Harry Enfield and Chums.

He’s also starred in Emmerdale’s rival soaps, too!

Duncan played DS Todd in EastEnders in 1987, and Dennis Stokes in Coronation Street in 2004.

Jemma Redgrave as DI Jill Raymond in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Jemma Redgrave stars as DI Jill Raymond

Actress Jemma Redgrave, 57, portrays DI Jill Raymond in Silent Witness series 25 episodes 3 and 4.

She preciously played the role in the 2020 episodes Hope.

Of course, TV fans will know Jemma as a member of acting royalty.

She is a fourth-generation British actress of the famous Redgrave family, which includes her dad Corin Redgrave, auntie Vanessa Redgrave, and cousin Joely Richardson.

The actress played the title character in four series of Bramwell, and has a recurring role in Doctor Who as Kate Stewart, Head of Scientific Research at UNIT.

Holby City fans will recognise Jemma as Bernie Wolfe in the BBC medical drama.

She’s also played Amelia Gurney-Clifford in Grantchester, Minerva Westenra in Dracula, Dr. Zoe Evans in Frankie, and Rachel Belcombe in Unforgiven.

Rhiannon Jones plays Cara in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 cast: Rhiannon Jones plays Cara

Actress Rhiannon Jones reprises her role as Cara Connelly in the Silent Witness episodes History.

Rhiannon, who wears a hearing aid, first appeared in the 2021 episodes Bad Love and Brother’s Keeper.

In fact, her performance as Cara was her first ever TV role.

Cara is the daughter of Jack’s brother Ryan.

But Jack has previously suspected that Cara might actually be HIS daughter and not Ryan’s.

All we know about her role in the History episodes is that she meets up his Jack during a tense family drama which results in tragedy.

Frances Tomelty as Margaret Armstrong in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Frances Tomelty stars as Margaret Armstrong

Actress Frances Tomelty stars as Margaret Armstrong in Silent Witness series 25 episodes 3 and 4.

The 73-year-old performer, born in Northern Ireland, is a crucial character in Jack’s family drama.

TV viewers will know Frances for her varied roles over more than five decades in showbusiness.

She played Mrs. O’Dowd in the 1998 TV series Vanity Fair, Mrs. Sullivan in Lucy Sullivan is Getting Married, and Kitty Porter in The Amazing Mrs Pritchard.

Frances has also appeared in Bone Kickers, Waking the Dead, Casualty, Unforgotten, and Catastrophe.

She’s popped up in Silent Witness before as a different character.

Frances portrayed Anne Cunningham in the 2010 episodes Run.

Mark Frost as Iain Jarrett in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 cast: Mark Frost stars as Iain Jarrett

Actor Mark Frost portrays Iain Jarrett in this week’s episode of Silent Witness.

Of course, soap fans will recognise Mark Frost right away.

Mark recently played Ray Crosby in Coronation Street.

Ray Crosby was the sleazy, corrupt businessman who arrived on the cobbles determined to bulldoze Weatherfield to build a luxury hotel.

He’s now in prison.

So actor Mark is free to take on new roles!

Since leaving Corrie, he’s played Martin in Sherwood.

Before the ITV soap, Mark was known for his roles as George Calendar in Hetty Feather, and Tom Carne in Poldark.

Mark has also popped up in Silent Witness before as other characters.

He played DCI Jim Sullivan in the 2015 episodes One of Our Own, and DS Paul Baxter in 2003’s Fatal Error.

Silent Witness History cast – Amanda Burton returns as Sam Ryan!

In the 25th anniversary series of Silent Witness, Amanda has returned as Sam Ryan for the first time since 2004.

Sam called on Nikki Alexander’s help after a fatal shooting at the launch of her company and its controversial medical passport.

The health secretary is shot dead by a sniper, and Sam’s husband Jomo is injured.

But Sam seems to be hiding something pretty major and has even stolen samples from Nikki’s lab.

We’ve got to admit, we love a shady Sam – she’s as compelling to watch as ever.

Of course, Silent Witness fans know that Amanda Burton played Sam Ryan from 1996 to 2004.

Amanda, now 65, is known for her roles as Heather Huntington in Brookside, Dr. Beth Glover in Peak Practice, and Commander Clare Blake in The Commander.

She played Charles Bronson’s mum Eira Peterson in the Tom Hardy film in 2008.

More recently, she has portrayed Karen Fisher in Waterloo Road, June Bamber in White House Farm, and crime boss Katherine Maguire in series three of Marcella on ITV1.

She also starred as Lady Shelton in the 2021 TV series Anne Boleyn.

Hugh Quarshie as Jomo Mashaba in the cast of the Silent Witness episode History (Credit: BBC One)

Hugh Quarshie stars as Jomo Mashaba

Holby City favourite Hugh Quarshie joined the cast as Jomo Mashaba, a pivotal character in the Silent Witness episodes under the umbrella ‘History’.

His character was shot in episode one.

Holby City fans will know actor Hugh, 67, as Ric Griffin – a role he played from 2001 to 2020.

Hugh’s character Ric was caught up in many explosive storylines including getting caught up in shootings, separating conjoined twins, having five on-screen marriages and even being accused of manslaughter.

The actor has been on our TV screens since 1979, when he first appeared in the TV film The Knowledge as Campion.

He’s since appeared in TV series including The Tomorrow People, Medics, She’s Out, and White Heat.

More recently, he’s played Alex in Breeders, Dr. Semo Oduwale in Absentia, and Neville Lawrence in the powerful dramatisation of Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

Matthew Gravelle as Tom Faulkner in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner

Elsewhere, Matthew Gravelle stars as Tom Faulkner.

Tom is an ex-military personnel who also previously worked for the UN.

The character was set up for the murder of the Health Secretary.

Tom is also, crucially, Nikki’s ex-husband, with whom she had a stillborn child.

This fact, and the guilt surrounding it, meant that she’s prepared to risk her job to help him.

Broadchurch fans will recognise him as creepy villain Joe Miller, who murdered Danny Latimer in series one of the show.

In a sinister twist, Joe was the husband of Ellie Miller, Olivia Colman’s policewoman character.

Since then, actor Matthew has starred as Terry Price in Keeping Faith, Joshua Peake in The Widow, and Gwyn in Curious Under the Stars.

Matthew has also appeared as Ivor Griffiths in The Snow Spider, Saul Tregarron in Exile, and DI Nathan Eason in Manhunt.

The Welsh actor, 45, also starred in Doctor Who, Living a Lie, and Ordinary Lies.

David Leon as Oscar Harris in Silent Witness series 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Oscar Harris in the Silent Witness episodes History?

Meanwhile, actor David Leon stars as Oscar Harris.

Vera viewers will know David Leon from his role as DS Joe Ashworth, a role he played from 2011 to 2014.

Since then, he’s played Álex in The Refugees, DI Adam Perrin in In the Dark, and Kieran in Gold Digger.

David, 41, has also directed and produced a number of films.

Following his time on Vera, the actor started production on the TV miniseries, Orthodox.

The Netflix series follows three Hasidic Jews as they attempt to leave their ultra-Orthodox community.

Christine Bottomley as Mandy in Back to Life (Credit: BBC)

Christine Bottomley stars as Florence Clarke

The underrated Christine Bottomley, 43, portrays victim Florence Clarke.

Her most recent roles include Mandy in Back to Life, Scribonia in Domina, Zoe in The Nest, and Gwen in The End of the F***ing World.

She also played Mavis Dean in the ITV drama Torvill & Dean, and Jenna Brooks in Fearless.

Early Doors fans might remember her as Mandy.

The actress has also appeared on Silent Witness before.

She played DI Kate Warren in the 2013 episodes True Love Waits as DI Kate Warren.

Richard Durden as Oscar in Back to Life (Credit: BBC)

Richard Durden plays Conor Hodgson

In episode four of six, Richard Durden reprises his role as Conor Hodgson.

Conor is Jack and Ryan’s dad.

The 78-year-old has been on our screens since 1967 and has portrayed characters ranging from an evil angel in Doctor Faustus to a TV director in Batman.

He played Dr John Foster in Trial & Retribution, Sir Henry in World Without End, Mr Boggle in Agatha Raisin, and Lord Dodds in Harlots.

Most recently, he played the uptight father of convict Miri Matteson in Back to Life, and Lord Justice McCowan in Anne.

Glynis Barber as Glenda Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

Glynis Barber portrays Caroline Bergqvist

Meanwhile, Glynis Barber stars as Caroline Bergqvist.

She appears in episode 4 of the drama.

Glynis, 66, is perhaps best known for playing Makepeace in the classic 80s series Dempsey and Makepeace.

She played Fiona Brake in the soap Night & Day, Belinda Heath in Family Affairs, and DCI Grace Barraclough in Emmerdale.

Glynis has also played Jean McAteer in The Royal, and Norma Crow in Hollyoaks.

She famously played Glenda Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders between 2010 and 2017.

Francesca Henry as Charlie Jarrett in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Who else is in the cast of Silent Witness series 25?

Of course, Silent Witness lead Emilia Fox returns as Dr Nikki Alexander.

David Caves reprises his role as Jack Hodgson, opposite Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler, who joined the cast in series 24.

In Silent Witness series 25 episode 3 and 4, Francesca Henry stars as Charlie Jarrett.

It is only her fifth acting role on TV.

She’s previously played small parts in Doctors, A Discovery of Witches, The Chelsea Detective, and 2.0 Lucy.

Cory Chambers, who plays DS Matthew Quinn in Silent Witness series 25 episodes 3 and 4, is also a relative newbie.

He played the same character in the Silent Witness episodes called Hope in 2020.

Before that, he played Bello in Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Elsewhere, Us actress Gina Bramhill plays Fiona Mashaba, The Deceived actor Lloyd Everitt stars as David Mashaba, and Doctors’ Adam Clayton-Smith portrays Richard Clarke.

Newcomer Sutara Gayle is Gloria Mason-Walker, His Dark Materials’ Ella Schrey-Yeats stars as Ellie Clarke, and First Date’s Simon Lipkin plays Darryl Simmonds.

Laura Marcus is Mia Clarke, Paul Thornley stars as Hugh Caulfield, Nadia Albina portrays Emma Caulfield, and Lainy Boyle plays a desk officer.

Rosalyn Wright plays Anna Jarrett, Declan Rodgers plays a bartender, and Lalor Roddy stars as Eamonn Madigan.

Fiona Mulvaney plays a care assistant, and Kate O’Toole is Eleanor Hodgson.

TV fans will know Clive Russell who plays Ezra Jarrett.

He’s an accomplished Scottish actor who has recently starred as Clifford Major in Code 404, Willie in Semi-Detached, and Wroth the Tusk Commander in Cursed.

The jobbing actor famously played Brynden ‘Blackfish’ Tully in Game of Thrones.

Silent Witness series 25 continues with episodes 3 and 4 on Monday May 30 and Tuesday May 31 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Silent Witness series 25 so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.