Silent Witness series 26: Nikki and Jack return with two new cast members

BBC One has shared a very exciting update about Silent Witness series 26.

The popular forensic drama will return soon – and popular duo Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson will be joined by two new faces.

So who are the new cast members?

And when does Silent Witness series 26 start?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Emilia Fox and David Caves return as Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgeson in Silent Witness series 26 (Credit: BBC One)

When is the start date of Silent Witness series 26?

Silent Witness will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the New Year.

Squeal!

The series – which has been running ever since 1996 – historically starts in January every year.

Of course, fans were disappointed when the Covid pandemic affected series 24 and 25.

Series 24 should have aired in January 2021, but lockdown put a stop to that.

It eventually started in September 2021.

Silent Witness legend Sam Ryan – played by Amanda Burton – returned for the special 25th series earlier this year.

And it was epic.

Alastair Michael joins the cast of Silent Witness series 26 as Velvy Schur (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes in Silent Witness series 26?

Series 26 of Silent Witness will have 10 brand new episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long, and be aired in two-hander episodes as usual going out on Mondays and Tuesdays.

BBC describes the episodes as “five thrilling new contemporary stories, told over 10 episodes”.

Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, BBC Studios says: “Silent Witness is back with a bang.

“With the help of our brilliant writers, directors, and actors, we have thrilling stories that will transport audiences into five very different worlds.”

It’s what winter nights in January were made for…

Aki Omoshaybi as Gabriel Folukoya in Silent Witness series 26 (Credit: BBC One)

Who joins the cast as Gabriel Folukoya?

Two new recruits join Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) in Silent Witness series 26.

Aki Omoshaybi plays Gabriel Folukoya, an academic, neurologist and pathologist.

He has spent much of his career in innovative research, primarily in the field of data analysis.

TV viewers might recognise actor Aki from The Pursuit Of Love, Queens of Mystery, and Real.

On joining the cast, Aki says: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a long running and much loved series.

“Gabriel has much less practical experience than Nikki and prefers to computer model an autopsy than to slice a body open, but deep down Gabriel knows he needs people like Nikki and Jack.

“He’s at a juncture in his life where he needs to make changes, to open up more, to allow himself to be more vulnerable.”

Who plays Velvy Schur?

Meanwhile, Alastair Michael plays Velvy Schur.

Velvy is the Lyell’s new APT (Anatomical Pathology Technologist) trainee, as recommended by Clarissa Mullery.

He’s recently left his ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and is now finding his own path, balancing his career and his faith, which he still holds very dear to his heart.

Actor Alastair is known for his roles in Ridley Road, and Snatch.

He says: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Silent Witness.

“We meet my character Velvy as he is on a really interesting journey from within an Orthodox community into a wide secular society.

“He is still acclimatising to the change and conflicted about the life he left behind, but he is eager for new knowledge, new experiences, and new friendships.

“This curiosity can sometimes get the better of him and it might even ruffle some people’s feathers.

“So, it’ll be fun to see how that plays out in the Lyell.”

Rhiannon May returns as Jack’s niece Cara Connelly in Silent Witness series 26 (Credit: BBC One)

Which cast are returning?

Of course, Emilia Fox returns as Dr Nikki Alexander, alongside work colleague and lover Jack Hodgson, played by David Caves.

Emilia also serves as executive producer.

The new series also sees Rhiannon May make a reappearance as Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

She return as a more regular character.

Cara arrives unexpectedly from Belfast and announces she is starting a university course in Criminology – giving Jack little choice but to let her stay with him while she studies!

Cara soon wins her uncle around, excelling in her studies and proving a future professional match for Jack.

Deaf actress Rhiannon says: “I’m really excited to see my character Cara develop over this series as she starts her criminology degree in London.

“After leaving her overprotective mum in Belfast, she is determined to discover her own independence and find her feet in a new city.

“She’s hoping to spread her wings and experience the world for herself.”

Silent Witness series 26 will start on BBC One in January 2023. Past series of Silent Witness are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

