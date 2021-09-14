Silent Witness series 24
TV

Silent Witness: Adam to stop Nikki and Jack finally getting together in series 24?

Silent Witness's newest face could spell trouble for Nikki and Jack

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

British actor Jason Wong is the newest addition to Silent Witness as Adam Yuen.

Adam is described as a ‘confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s always striving to be the best’.

The long-running BBC programme lost two characters in shock exits when series 23 ended in February 2020.

Dr Thomas Chamberlain, played by Richard Lintern, was killed off after being exposed to nerve gas.

Meanwhile Lix Carr’s character Clarissa Mullery dropped the bomb she was leaving her job at the Lyell Centre.

Thankfully for fans, Emilia Fox has reprised her role as Dr Nikki Alexander and David Caves has returned as Dr Jack Hodgson.

Jason Long in Silent Witness
Jason Wong in Silent Witness series 24 (Credit BBC)

Will Adam Yuen fit in?

Possibly not with everyone, according to reports! He’s already rubbed Jack up the wrong way for being a bit of a know-it-all.

Read more: Is Silent Witness actor David Caves a boxer in real life?

Plus, while Nikki and Jack continue to grow closer, his entrance seems to change the dynamic of his new colleagues.

Could this jeopardise his future as part of the forensic pathology team – or could he end up growing close to Nikki?

What has Adam been in before?

Last year Adam, 35, appeared in Guy Ritchie’s gangster comedy The Gentlemen opposite Henry Golding.

He also appeared alongside John Simm in ITV drama Strangers and played the Weapons Check Enforcer in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege,” Adam told The Radio Times.

“I can’t wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series.”

Read more: What happened to Dr Thomas Chamberlain?

How do the rest of the cast feel about his arrival?

Emilia said: “It’s fantastic to be back filming Series 24 of Silent Witness with five terrific new storylines, our wonderful crew, great new casts for each story and to be welcoming the very lovely and talented Jason Wong to the Lyell team, who is an absolute joy to work with.”

And the feeling appears to be mutual.
He tweeted that she was ‘dope’ with the hashtag Silent Witness last month.
Adam Wong. on Emilia Fox
Adam Wong tweets about ‘dope’ Emilia Fox (credit: Adam Wong/Twitter)

