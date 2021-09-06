Silent Witness series 24 begins tonight, so it’s time to refresh all our minds on what happened last series.

Emilia Fox stars as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness series 24: What happened last?

In Silent Witness series 24, Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander and David Caves reprises his role as Dr Jack Hodgson.

The finale, The Great Good part two, picked up from episode nine, when a car crash left Jack critically injured.

While he was in hospital, his colleagues tried to find out what the mystery nerve agent was that had infected him.

They stumbled across a chemical agent and things got worse as Jack was put in an induced coma.

However, the team found a cure which they administered to him and he pulled through.

Dr Jack Hodgeson was left in a coma after the car crash (credit: BBC)

What happened to Dr Thomas Chamberlain in Silent Witness?

Viewers were left shocked last series when Richard Lintern’s character Dr Thomas Chamberlain was killed off.

Dr Chamberlain, who had been in the show since 2014, met his demise when a nerve gas breached his protective respiratory suit.

He was seen ripping off the helmet of his hazmat suit, as he completed the test on the vial and figured out an antidote. Thomas was seen being put in a body bag by figures in hazmat suits and was taken away on a stretcher. How did Clarissa leave? In another shock exit Liz Carr’s character Clarissa Mullery stunned her colleagues by her decision to quit her job at the Lyell, leaving viewers wondering who would replace her.

Liz Carr’s character Clarrisa Mullery is leaving the Lyall. (Credit BBC)

Silent Witness series 24: What about Nikki?

As for Nikki, she was left enraged after discovering Professor Katherine Dukes (Clare Higgins) had performed a secret experiment.

Five men had a nerve agent known as KS 79 administered on them which made them fall ill.

It had devastating consequences with most of the men ending up dead and others becoming infected.

Are there any new characters?

Silent Witness series 24 will welcome some new faces to the Lyell.

One of these, Adam Yuen, played by Jason Wong, could have an interesting impact on the dynamic between Nikki and Jack.

There are hints Nikki and Jack are about to get closer, but will Adam stand in the way?

When does Silent Witness return?

The 24th series of Silent Witness premieres on BBC1 at 9pm on Monday, September 6 at 9pm with nine further episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

