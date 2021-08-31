Drama Stephen began on ITV last night and provoked split opinion, with some viewers struggling to take Steve Coogan “seriously” during the first episode.

The crime drama told an important and harrowing story last night (Monday August 30) and attention focused on Steve’s performance as a detective intent on finding out the truth about what happened to murdered teenager.

But some viewers, used to seeing Steve in comedy roles, struggled to get over that hurdle.

Steve Coogan in action as Clive Driscoll in Stephen on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Who did Steve play in Stephen on ITV?

Steve, 55, played DCI Clive Driscoll, who voluntarily started to look into the Stephen Lawrence murder case 18 years after his death.

During the original investigation, terrible mistakes were made and the gang of suspects walked away Scot-free.

However, thanks to Stephen’s parents Doreen and Neville, the case never left the nation’s conscience.

And thanks to Clive, new forensic evidence was found that could bring the suspects to justice.

The drama was poignant, moving and highlighted police failures.

But some viewers found it tricky to get over Steve’s gravelly London accent and take him seriously.

Viewers’ reaction to Steve in Stephen

Steve alongside Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte (Credit: ITV)

Some positives from viewers

However, it wasn’t all negative from viewers of Stephen on ITV.

One wrote: “Reminder how brilliant and versatile an actor Steve Coogan is. RIP Stephen Lawrence #Stephen.”

Another exclaimed: “#Stephen Steve Coogan really is brilliant.”

“#Stephen on ITV a must watch. Steve Coogan a revelation,” a third said.