Stephen Reid’s wife Gabrielle makes her first appearance in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, September 5 2022).

Gabrielle has a vendetta against Stephen, on a mission to get back the money he stole from her.

However, this isn’t Helene’s first stint on the cobbles.

Who is Gabrielle and where have you seen Helene Maksoud before?

Gabrielle is Stephen’s wife (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who is Gabrielle?

Gabrielle is the wife of Stephen Reid.

She comes on to the cobbles looking for the fraudster, demanding that he pay her back the £200,000 euros he stole from her business!

Viewers will remember seeing Stephen use Gabrielle’s debit card when paying for Audrey’s afternoon tea.

It turns out that he’s been stealing much more money from her than the price of a few cuppas!

If Stephen doesn’t cough up the cash, Gabrielle threatens to go to the police.

Stephen’s desperate to find the money and turns to forging Audrey’s signature on her trust fund papers.

Will he be able to pay back Gabrielle what he owes her?

Who plays Gabrielle in Coronation Street?

Gabrielle Reid is played by Helene Maksoud.

The star is originally from Toronto but now lives in London.

She’s a Hollywood actress, starring in a number of big titles.

Helene’s taking on a new role (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

What has Helene Maksoud been in?

Helene Maksoud has starred in a number of productions in the West End, such as The Seven Year Itch and Lemon.

She has also starred in big, star-studded films such as The Dark Night and Hellboy.

Her television credits include EastEnders, Doctors, Bridgerton and Shetland.

This year and last year Helene has played Dr Rueben in EastEnders.

But she has also been in Coronation Street before!

Who was May Radfield in Coronation Street?

She made a guest appearance on the soap, back in 2019, playing the role of May Radfield.

May was a con-woman, pretending she was dead to avoid paying her medical bills.

Alongside her husband, Duncan Radfield, the pair conned Sally and had her arrested for fraud.

Their plan was going smoothly until Gina broke into Duncan’s house and found May alive!

May then exited the cobbles after a short appearance.

However, three years later, Helene Maksoud is back as Gabrielle!

What’s next for Gabrielle in Coronation Street?

As Gabrielle comes onto the cobbles with rage, she’s a woman who won’t stop until she gets what she wants.

Threatening to expose Stephen’s crimes, could she ruin his relationship with his family?

Will they finally see Stephen for the fraudster he is?

Or will he get her money in time, keeping her quiet?

