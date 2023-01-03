Silent Witness cast on BBC1: Who plays new pathologist Professor Gabriel Folukoya?

There’s a new face in the cast of Silent Witness season 26 – Professor Gabriel Folukoya.

The new Prof is a data expert who shakes things up on the Lyell team.

But who plays him, and where have you seen the actor before?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Aki Omoshaybi plays new pathologist Professor Gabriel Folukoya (Credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

Silent Witness Cast: Who is Professor Gabriel Folukoya?

Gabriel is a data expert and pathologist called in by Jack (David Caves) to help with the case of a dead banker, who fell – or was pushed – from the top of a London skyscraper.

At first he just wants Gabriel to confirm the dead man shook hands with a suspect.

But Gabriel’s insights go much deeper – and he’s not going to be dismissed by Jack!

“Gabriel has much less practical experience than Nikki and prefers to computer model an autopsy than to slice a body open,” says Aki Omoshaybi, who plays him.

“But deep down Gabriel knows he needs people like Nikki and Jack. He’s always behind a screen analysing and doing things his way.

“When Jack and Gabriel meet it’s not all plain sailing. It’s a bit frosty.

“But Jack realises Gabriel knows what he’s doing.

“Now he’s dealing with the human side of when someone dies.”

Gabriel arrives in the first episode of the new season of Silent Witness, when the team deal with a case linked to the “Ndrangheta” mafia.

Who plays Professor Gabriel Folukoya?

It’s actor, writer and director Aki Omoshaybi.

Aki grew up with a foster nan in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

A huge football fan, his first foray into acting was in a football musical at Southampton’s football ground!

He went along to the auditions for the show after a friend told him they were looking for extras for a musical, Zigger Zagger.

“I’d never been on holiday, so going from Portsmouth to Southampton seemed like a holiday to me,” Aki told The Guardian.

At the launch of the new series of Silent Witness, Aki told ED! that joining was “overwhelming but amazing, all at the same time.

“It felt like I was doing a real-life post mortem. It looked so real.

“When I got the job I told my brother – a doctor – not knowing he is the biggest Silent Witness fan. He screamed!”

David Caves (centre) with the season’s two main recruits, played by Aki Omoshaybi and Alastair Michael (Credit: BBC Studios)

Silent Witness Cast: What else has Aki Omoshaybi appeared in?

Aki trained as an actor and dancer, appearing in several West End shows.

Fans of BBC1’s period drama The Pursuit of Love will recognise Aki as Langston Hughes, alongside Lily James, Dominic West and Andrew Scott.

He also had a small role in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Aki also appeared as Henry Wade in Acorn TV‘s cosy crime drama Queens of Mystery, which followed the adventures of a detective and her three crime-writer aunts. It also aired on Channel 5.

Other movies featuring Aki include The Riot Club, Burning Men and Kids In Love, alongside Cara Delevingne.

Did Aki Omoshaybi make his own movie?

He did. Real was released in October 2019 at the London Film Festival, but a widespread theatrical release was scuppered by the pandemic.

Aki wrote, starred in, directed and produced the movie.

It was set in his home town, inner city Portsmouth, and also starred Gangs of London‘s Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Real tells the fictional story of a jobless man who begins a relationship with a single mother. It’s available to buy on Amazon.

“I wanted to show a different landscape from London,” Aki says.

“I drove down there, knocked on doors, knocked on all the shops, and just said: ‘I’m shooting a film, can you help me out?” And luckily they did!”

Silent Witness returns to BBC One on Monday, January 2, 2022 at 9pm.

