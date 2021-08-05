New EastEnders star Kate Robbins represented the UK in Eurovision after starring musical role in Crossroads!

Kate Robbins will be hitting our screens tonight in her new EastEnders role as she heads to Albert Square to make waves for Whitney Dean.

She’s been a star for over 40 years, with hugely successful singing, acting and comedy roles all under her belt.

But what else do we know about Kate and what exactly is her connection to former member of The Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney? Read on to find out…

Kate Robbins joins EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Is Kate Robbins related to Ted Robbins?

Yes! Radio host and actor Ted is actually Kate’s older brother.

The Robbins are in fact a very showbiz family, with not only Kate and Ted in the business but their younger sister Emma too.

And let’s not forget Kate’s daughter, the gorgeous Emily Atack.

What about Paul McCartney?

Those of you who with a keen eye for celeb facts may already know that Kate is also related to another famous face – namely Sir Paul McCartney.

Kate’s mum Elizabeth “Bett” Robbins was Paul’s first cousin, making him Kate’s first cousin once removed.

Kate with her famous daughter Emily (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

In 1960, Paul and John Lennon performed under the band name The Nerk Twins at Bett and her husband Mike’s pub, The Fox and Hounds, in Caversham, Reading.

Does Kate have any other children?

As well as being mum to well loved TV presenter Emily, 31, Kate and her ex-husband Keith have two other children.

Martha, 29, a talent manager, and George, 28, a musician. Martha finally got married over the weekend after having to delay her nuptials due to Covid-19.

What character did Kate Robbins play in Crossroads?

Kate joined Crossroads in 1981 playing the part of a pop singer who was recording a single in the fictional motel’s basement recording studio.

The song, “More Than in Love” was released in the UK under the name ‘Kate Robbins and Beyond’ and bagged her a major hit, reaching No.2 in the Official UK Singles Chart.

What else has she done?

In 1980 Kate and her sister Jane represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest as pop group Prima Donna. They finished in third place.

Kate starred as a voice actress in hit ITV comedy show Spitting Image for nine years.

She has also had acting roles in Dinnerladies, Doctors, Heartbeat, Casualty and Holby City. She has had a successful musical career and has even sung on adverts for big-name brands such as Waitrose, Debenhams, Clover and First Choice Holidays.

What will Kate be doing in Eastenders?

Kate will be hitting screens as Jen Glover, a music producer and good friend of Sonia’s dad Rocky (Brian Conley). She heads to the Square after he sent her a video of Shona McGarty’s Whitney Dean singing in the market.

Jen is keen to work with Whitney – but it looks like the troubled resident of Albert Square might not be so keen after viewers already saw her lash out at Rocky for filming her without her permission.

Jen and rocky sit down for a chat with Whitney (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

A source told the Sun on Sunday: “Everyone was very excited to get Kate on board for this part because they felt she was the perfect fit.

“Not only is she a great actress, but she has plenty of experience of the music industry too. And they weren’t disappointed – she did a brilliant job.”

Speaking about her role in EastEnders, Kate said: “I am so excited to be joining the show as Jen. We had a ball filming the scenes. Working with the team was a dream.”

EastEnders is on BBC One tonight at 9.05pm and on BBC iPlayer.

