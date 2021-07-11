EastEnders spoilers incoming! The BBC has signed Emily Atack‘s mum Kate Robbins for a shock new role.

The I’m A Celebrity star’s showbiz legend mum will play an old pal of Brian Conley’s character Rocky in a shock new storyline for Whitney Dean.

Kate Robbins joins EastEnders as a mate of Rocky’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kate Robbins joins cast

Kate, 62, joins the BBC soap next month as music producer Jen Glover.

Jen is set to mastermind the burgeoning pop career of Shona McGarty’s Whitney.

Described as “no-nonsense” Jen is sure to make an impact in the Square.

Read more: EastEnders star Clair Norris marks anniversary with boyfriend during romantic getaway

A source told the Sun on Sunday: “Everyone was very excited to get Kate on board for this part, because they felt she was the perfect fit.

“Not only is she a great actress, but she has plenty of experience of the music industry too. And they weren’t disappointed – she did a brilliant job.”

Speaking about her role in EastEnders, Kate said: “I am so excited to be joining the show as Jen. We had a ball filming the scenes. Working with the team was a dream.”

Who is EastEnders newcomer Kate Robbins?

Kate has bone fide musical experience too to draw from in her new role.

She found fame in 1980 as part of group Prima Donna.

They represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest and came third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatackofficial)

As a solo star Kate had a top ten hit with More Than Love in 1981.

The actress is no stranger to soapland either, having acted in Crossroads.

Kate also headlined her own show with famous brother Ted Robbins – The Ted and Kate Show.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Chelsea given a warning about Gray

She even landed her own sketch show and later appeared in Dinnerladies from Victoria Wood.

The actress also worked as a voice over artist on Spitting Image, but despite her success she’s not the most famous member of the family.

That honour goes to Sir Paul McCartney – her cousin.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!